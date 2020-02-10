High-profile Galleria-area dim sum restaurant surprises locals with early shutter

The time has run out for Yauatcha. The acclaimed dim sum restaurant had originally been scheduled to close on February 16, but a signed posted to the door indicates the restaurant closed a week early on February 8.

"We regret to inform you that Yauatcha Houston's last day of operation will be Saturday, February 8th, 2020," the note reads. "We appreciate the love, support, and patronage you have given us the past three years, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Open since March 2017, Yauatcha brought a Michelin-starred pedigree courtesy of its sister location in London, which held a star until this year. Initially, its innovative menu of upscale dim sum dishes, French pastries, and lavish cocktails drew crowds and celebrities, but the restaurant never seemed to achieve sustained success.

At the end of 2019, it announced it would close. A second U.S. location in Waikiki that opened shortly before the Houston outpost closed in 2018.

The restaurant's prime location in the Galleria's "jewel box" building won't stay empty for long. Joey, an upscale-casual restaurant with 28 locations across Canadian and the U.S., will open its first Texas location in the space.

Those looking to satisfy a dim sum craving within the 610 Loop should consider Midtown's One Dim Sum. Some of the dishes on its menu appear similar to those served at Yauatcha.