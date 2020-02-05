Popular Houston late-night dining restaurant serves up hot new Heights locale

Home » Restaurants + Bars
Popular late-night dining restaurant serves up hot new Heights locale

The new Katz's will open this fall. Courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Austin's Michael Hsu Office of Architecture is designing the space.  Courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Like its siblings, this location will be open 24/7. Courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
One of Houston's most popular late-night dining destinations will add a new location this fall. Katz's Deli and Bar, the New York-style deli that famously "never kloses," will open its third Houston-area location in The Heights at 2200 N. Shepherd Blvd.

Speculation about the restaurant's plans to expand to The Heights began last year, when owner Barry Katz purchased the property that's conveniently located next to H-E-B's massive, two-story location. Formerly a car lot, Katz's will build a new, 130-seat restaurant on the site. 

Like its siblings in Montrose and The Woodlands, the new Katz's will be open 24/7. The restaurant's menu will feature the same exhaustive selection that diners know, with everything from classic deli favorites like Reuben sandwiches and matzo ball soup to meatloaf, pasta, and, of course, breakfast any time.

Austin's Michael Hsu Office of Architecture (Uchi, The Original Ninfa's Uptown) will design the space. Elements include layered textures designed to "invoke the nostalgia of a New York train station," according to a release.

"Katz's gives a nod to the New York spirit, but is really designed for The Heights," Hsu said. "There's a wraparound porch and a lot of space for people to hang outside. It's got a playful, social, neighborhood feel."

