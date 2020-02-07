Houston's 'carb-loading queen' launches popular fitness app for women

Sticking to a fitness routine can be challenging — what with the myriad exercises, personal trainers, gyms, and apps. Creating a personalized program to fit specific goals, gain confidence, and take control of health concerns is what drove Houstonian Lindsay Huelse to launch a wildly popular female wellness app.

The FITT Cycle (which stands for Fasting, Intervals, and Target Training) app incorporates fitness routines, nutrition plans, accountability, community, and entrepreneurship.

“Historically, fitness apps are great for memberships,” Huelse tells CultureMap. “I wanted to create a platform for returning clients where they could have stability and ditch the diets.”

Since its launch in December 2019, Huelse says she has seen a membership growth of almost 2,000 percent, noting that there is no other app with The FITT Cycle’s features. She calls it a hybrid of My Fitness Pal, the Peloton App, Facebook communities, and more.

“Everything is in one place,” she adds.

A retired nurse, Huelse is now a certified nutrition coach and self-proclaimed “queen of carb cycling,” a regimen that focuses on alternating daily carbohydrate intake to promote weight loss and overcome weight loss plateaus.

Fitness has always played a role in Huelse’s life, both on and off the field. She played soccer competitively throughout high school and college but it wasn’t until her pre-nursing track where she became intrigued by nutrition.

“It was something I didn’t learn growing up,” Huelse adds. “I was fascinated with fueling my body to help it function properly.”

Upon graduation, she worked in the intensive care unit before retiring in 2018 from the corporate world of home health and hospice. As a geriatric nurse, she says she enjoyed educating the elderly on manageable ways to change their diet and reduce inflammation, something they’re not always willing to do.

“This led me to be passionate about helping women with preventative measures to decrease inflammation and create food freedom,” she says.

With multiple features, including carb cycling macros and an in-app nutrition tracker for weight loss success; daily workouts and targeted training for the home or gym; an in-app guide to intermittent fasting with a timer to indicate when the fasting window is complete; a community to keep members accountable; and a library of more than 250 recipes, The FITT Cycle app is truly customizable for your health, wellness, and fitness goals.

“As a woman who used to work out for hours at a time and follow a clean nutrition plan, I was gaining weight but couldn’t understand why,” she says. “There’s a science to reaching your fitness goals and through learning about my clients who have children, are older, or are postmenopausal helped me design the app to show them you don’t have to feel fatigued or struggle with losing weight.”

Huelse adds that the last diet her clients followed will be the last diet they ever chase.

Every one of Huelse’s clients who join The FITT Cycle app has the opportunity to earn a 50 percent commission for anyone they enroll in the app. Huelse says her vision for creating a cycle of entrepreneurship is to give back to her community and to those who helped her on her path to entrepreneurship.

---

The FITT Cycle is available for download on both iOS and Android for $39 per month or $390 annually.