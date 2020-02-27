Here are the Houston schools and businesses closed due to the massive 610 East flood

Houston schools and businesses are closing due to a massive water main break on the 610 East Loop. Neighborhoods including Midtown, Montrose, The Museum District, The Heights, the Memorial Park/Rice Military area, and Timbergrove have been experiencing water shortages.

The city will be under a boil water notice through at least the rest of the day Friday, February 28.

Also, Houston Independent School District campuses will be closed Friday.

The water main break was reported near Fidelity and North Carolina around noon. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that water flowed to the East Loop and the Ship Channel Bridge.

Houston TranStar is asking drivers to avoid I-610 between I-45 Gulf Freeway and SH-225. Also, all mainlanes of the East Loop at Clinton is shut down in both directions.

In addition to high water, Houston Public Works has received reports of low water pressure across a large portion of the city and is asking the community to conserve water in the area. Many businesses are experiencing a water outage, which has forced some of them to close. Mayor Sylvester Turner has advised that restaurants without water should close.

All Harris County buildings located downtown are closed until further notice. Voting locations at HCC - Southeast, Texas Southern University, and Young Library have been closed.

Here is a list of businesses and school closings in the Houston area:

HISD schools

University of Houston

Texas Southern University

Port Houston's Executive Office at the Turning Basin

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is implementing emergency response measures.

Sunset Heights Clinic

Monroe Clinic

A number of restaurants throughout Montrose, River Oaks, downtown, EaDo, Rice Village, Midtown, and the Museum District have closed for the evening due to low water pressure. The list below isn't comprehensive. Diners are encouraged to call a restaurant in those neighborhoods before visiting tonight.

Georgia James and The Hay Merchant

Rosie Cannonball

Politan Row

Ramen Tatsu-ya

Weights + Measures

Lucille's

Good Dog Houston (Montrose location only, Heights remains open)

Brasserie 19

Relish Restaurant & Bar

Indianola, Vinny's, and Miss Carousel

Nancy's Hustle

Dak & Bop (Museum District location only)

Traveler's Table

UB Preserv

Eunice

Night Heron

Houston Public Works released the following statement regarding the matter:

"The City of Houston is responding to a Major Water Main Break in east Houston, near 610 and Clinton Drive. Houston Water is asking drivers to avoid the area. Houston Public Works has received reports of low water pressure across a large portion of the City. Houston Public Works asks the community to conserve water in the area (turn off sprinklers, avoid watering outdoors or washing cars, etc). Valve contractors are in the area to isolate the break and make immediate repairs. Once the valves are closed, pressure should be restored. Houston Public Works will continue to update the community as repairs are made. A City of Houston contractor was onsite doing exploratory work for a City of Houston water line project. When soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst."

---

For more on this story, including live coverage and video, visit our content partner, ABC13.