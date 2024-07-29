Come fly with me
Low-cost Houston airline will add $98 flight to New England this fall
When it made its debut in June, soaring out of Houston's Hobby Airport, Avelo Airlines gave Houstonians another connection to the Northeast via a nonstop flight to New Haven, Connecticut (HVN) (also known as the Pizza Express). Now, the airline has announced another Northeast route that will begin this fall: Houston to Hartford's Bradley International Airport (BDL).
The airline will offer flights twice each week, on Mondays and Fridays, beginning November 15 on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Fares will begin at $98. It cements Avelo's status as the only airline flying nonstop from Houston to Connecticut.
"We are excited to debut our second route from Houston," Avelo Airlines founder and CEO Andrew Levyin said in a statement. "I am very encouraged by the response to our inaugural service between Houston and New Haven, Connecticut, and I'm optimistic we'll see a positive response on both ends of this route, as well. We're already hearing from our customers how excited they are about the convenience, affordability, and reliability Avelo is introducing to Houston."
The new service gives Houstonians a direct line to Hartford, the capital of Connecticut. Its location means travelers can easily access the mountains and arts districts of Massachusetts' Berkshires, the rural beauty of western Connecticut, as well as small, picturesque towns just over the Connecticut line into New York. Hartford is also within striking distance to some of Connecticut's most popular attractions, including the Mark Twain House and Museum, performing arts centers, and more. It's also about an hour away from Providence, Rhode Island, making it a gateway to the Ocean State's beaches and attractions in Newport and beyond.
"This addition provides even more options for travelers seeking convenient and affordable connections between Houston and the Northeast. Following the success of their Hobby Airport to Tweed-New Haven route, this new flight further strengthens Hobby Airport's position as a leading regional travel hub," said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston airports.
Avelo Airlines ranked No. 1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry during the first half of 2024, according to results reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company.The low-cost carrier offers seat assignments for an additional fee, and reserves one-third of its cabin as seats with extra legroom.
Customers may also opt to pay extra for things like priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin. There are no extra fees to change or cancel reservations, and the airline automatically seats children under the age of 14 with an accompanying adult for no extra charge.