Scene and Chic
Houston nonprofit toasts fall with fashionable fundraiser at Tootsies
After a summer of jet-setting, sun-chasing, and group chats gone quiet, Houston’s most fashion-forward friend group reunited right where they left off. At Tootsies.
The 22nd Annual Summer Soirée, hosted by Women of Wardrobe (WOW) and the fashion retailer, was less of an event and more of a social reset button. The high-energy shopping bash welcomed nearly 250 young professionals, raising more than $18,700 for Dress for Success Houston.
The soirée offered a preview of autumn’s aesthetic.
Designers Sarah Evenson of Marie Oliver and Melanie Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Roane of Houston’s own LeMel Jewelry were on hand, showing off fall’s latest must-haves in color, texture, and shimmer. The boutique’s racks served double duty as runway and retail therapy, as guests sipped and styled their way into the season.
But it wasn’t just about the fashion. The whole venue was a visual love letter to celebration: oversized balloons by Topped Off Co., a floral dream wall by Mas Flora, and a photo booth by Just Call Malik that saw no shortage of posing (and re-posing).
Meanwhile, DJ Johny Bravo kept the tempo upbeat as guests grazed on bites that could’ve headlined their own festival: Braised Korean short ribs, bourbon bread pudding, and a multi-vendor sip lineup from the likes of Domus Caviar, Elijah Craig, Makiin, Freixenet, and more.
The evening ended with luxe swag bags and even luckier raffle winners, who scored prizes from LeMel, Skin Pharm, Sugared and Bronzed, and others. For those not quite ready to call it a night, the afterparty at Makiin offered live music, warm lighting, and glasses of Sur Wines clinking well into the night.
With that, the soiree sent Houston’s stylish into gala season with full hearts, fresh outfits, and a few extra loyalty points on their Tootsies cards.
Among those in the crowd were event chairs Dani Kattan and Mow Rahman, Tootsies owners Norman and Donna Lewis,Tootsies experience director Shelley Taylor Ludwick, alongside Mia Gradney, Mary Hoang-Do, Courtney Zavala, Allison Bagley, Gonzalo Ceron, Thy Mitchell, Ellie Francisco, Caroline Fertitta, and Janis Jarosz. Also spotted WOW president Victoria Villarreal, and WOW members Anna McGrath, Kristen Hendel, Anna Gryska, Natalie Gow, and Catherine Sdao.