Illuminating the Future
Student success takes center stage at Houston nonprofit's soirée
Houston nonprofit Communities In Schools (CIS) welcomed more than 450 guests to The Post Oak Hotel for its Illuminating Student Futures Gala to support underserved students in Houston. Chaired by Tara and Spencer English and Cathryn and David Lyman, the evening featured dinner, remarks from leaders and students, and recognition of former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and Gwen Emmett for their longtime support.
Guests eased into the night with a cocktail reception before settling in for dinner and a program emceed by Lisa Malosky, while Rev. Rachel Sciretti delivered the invocation. Former board presidents Bob Gower and Bill Hurt recognized current board president Omar Reid for steering the organization through both the COVID-19 pandemic and the transformative MacKenzie Scott gift that marked the largest donation in CIS Houston history.
Guests also watched a video highlighting CIS’ Mental Health Initiative, now the largest provider of campus-based mental health services in Harris County, while “Voices of CIS” testimonials brought students, alumni, and counselors to the forefront.
The night wrapped with dancing courtesy of Klockwork.
The event raised nearly $500,000 for the organization.
Spotted were Ginger Blanton, Ruth and Steven Turley, Caroline and Will Brown, Virginia and Cramer Williams, Kay and Dan English, Jen and Brian Moss, Lizzy and Sammy Cashiola, Kim Fangman, Margaret Elkins, State Rep. Mano DeAyala and Melissa DeAyala, Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Marsha Ramsey, Dustin Spencer, Kristin and Walker Agnew, Joel Glover, Julie Stephenson, and Sharon and Ezra Yacob.