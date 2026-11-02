Paws Up
Houston nonprofit's 'Howl-O-Ween' ball fetches $1.2 million for animals
Who let the dogs out?
At the Houston SPCA’s sixth annual Howl-O-Ween Ball on October 23, the answer was everyone.
Chaired by Grace and George Lane, the Halloween fête transformed the Equine Rescue Arena on the William and Evelyn Griffin Campus for All Animals into an enchanted setting of lush greenery and dramatic lighting. Actor Dennis Quaid and his English bulldog, Peaches, served as honorary chairs, while emcee Deborah Duncan kept the festivities moving. Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen received the evening’s honors.
Costumed revelers mingled over cocktails, visited rehabilitated horses, and perused a silent auction featuring an $8,000 pink diamond necklace. Stilt walkers, a strolling singing trio, and The Doppelgangers supplied the entertainment, while auctioneer Johnny Bravo coaxed bids for everything from an owl release to a Hunt Slonem original. A spirited “Paws Up” appeal brought the mission home.
The night ended with desserts, specialty cocktails, and some irresistible puppy-and-kitten cuddles at the Adoption Center. The tail-wagging affair drew 459 guests and raised $1.2 million for animal rescue, rehabilitation, and protection.
Spotted were Zane and Brady Carruth, Patricia E. Mercer, Frank Billingsley and Kevin Gilliard, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Hershey Grace, Michelle Mantor, Kandace G. Longoria, Amy Hoechstetter, Roberta Lloyd, Don McWilliams, Tommy Harper, Tracy LeRoy, L.D. Eckermann, Connie M. Bergen, Bob and Annie Graham, Amy Gould, Fady Armanious, Joanna Marks, and Jeff and Heather Firestone.