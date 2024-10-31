Fairy Tale Dreams
A night of enchantment raises $1M for Houston's Ronald McDonald House
Imagine: A grand Hilton Americas ballroom transformed into a fairy tale kingdom where enchanted souls clad in magical costumes from Cinderella’s ball gown to Snow White’s regalia mingled under towering beanstalks and amidst noble royalty. On October 25, Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Houston hosted its 2024 Boo Ball, themed "Once Upon a Time," blending McDonald's touch with timeless charm — all to create a "home away from home" for families with seriously ill children.
The night was sprinkled with McDonald's flair, from golden arches-inspired decorations to whimsical Happy Meal photo booths. Event chairs Jennifer and Scott Allison were the fairy godparents of the bash. Their magical soirée conjured more than $1 million — a record-breaking spell for the charity.
Attendees danced alongside life-sized Jack climbing his beanstalk, twirled with Cinderella, and posed with the fairest of them all. A majestic castle backdrop served as the fantastical setting for storybook selfies, while Chapelton Vineyards’ bubbly station offered a twist: Ring a bell and watch a white-gloved hand emerge from a hedge wall, presenting a glass of sparkling courage.
Amidst the glitter and grandeur, acts of heartfelt generosity took center stage. Main Street Capital Corporation, led by Deric Jech, was crowned Corporate Partner of the Year, honoring their support of the charity’s mission. Dr. Vuong Ho received the Volunteer of the Year accolade for his heroic contributions, and Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook were bestowed the Founders Award for their legendary dedication. Throughout the night, a silent auction helmed by Stacey Christ and Jennifer Swallen and the sparkling Baubles and Bottles draw hosted by Bethany Buchanan and Kristin Collins kept the excitement bubbling.
In a special moment, Ronald McDonald himself took the stage, extended his signature McCharm over the evening’s spirit. Thanks to a $150,000 match from an anonymous benefactor, $185,000 was raised in less than 5 minutes. These golden coins will help build 15 new one- and two-bedroom apartments, offering extended-stay accommodations for families journeying to their child’s medical treatments. Emceeing the night with charisma, Johnny Bravo kept the crowd’s energy soaring, encouraging everyone to raise their paddles and chase a new fundraising holy grail.
“The generosity we see tonight allows us to be here for families facing unimaginable challenges, giving them comfort, safety, and the ability to stay close to their children,” CEO Cristina Vetrano shared.
Radio Live’s performance sent attendees into a frenzy. Board President Shane Kimzey waved his wand of gratitude, thanking the community for their contributions.
Among the night’s 700 stars were Emma and Seth Elsenbrook, Elyse and Drew Tolson, Allison and Dan Connally, Marilyn Mogas, Megan and Luke Hotze, Shelley and Lee Boyer, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Kelley and Steve Lubanko, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Kate and Evan Elsenbrook, DeeDee and Wallis Marsh, Laura Thompson, Dr. Susan Blaney, Cyndy Roberts Garza, Melissa Holman Juneau, Bette and Ralph Thomas, and Dr. ZoAnn Dryer.