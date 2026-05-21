End Cancer
Tickled Pink luncheon rallies Houston for breast cancer fight
The ballroom at The Post Oak Hotel became a cotton-candy cloudburst with a mission on April 24 as more than 650 Houstonians arrived dressed in what could only be described as 50 shades of pink.
The sixth annual American Cancer Society (ACS) Tickled Pink Luncheon, presented by H-E-B, was chaired by Shelley Boyer, Denise Monteleone, and Gaye Lynn Zarrow, with honorary chairs Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and Sippi Khurana. Former on-air personality Khambrel Marshall emceed the program.
“The American Cancer Society is the largest nonprofit funder of cancer research, including $82 million currently invested in breast cancer-specific research,” said Jenny Todd, vice president of Greater Texas for the American Cancer Society, noting that 14 grants totaling more than $7 million are currently funding research in Houston alone. Chief Development Officer Darrow Zeidenstein also spoke about ACS’ commitment to finding a cure.
The afternoon honored Jana Arnoldy, Zane Carruth, Ellen Elam, Jennifer Fitts, Heidi Smith, and Travis Torrence for their contributions to the Houston community, with each honoree’s favorite inspirational quote read aloud. Later, survivor Brandi Sikes shared her personal journey with breast cancer, prompting more than a few mascara checks around the room and inspiring guests to raise their paddles during a live auction led by Johnny Bravo.
The affair raised $650,000 for breast cancer research, education, and patient support services.
Donning their finest pink were Chree Boydstun, Cheryl Byington, Tripp Carter, Allison Lewis Cattan, Suzan Deison, Nancy Dinerstein, Lesha Elsenbrook, Debbie Festari, Marilu Garza, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Maritza Gonzales, Mady Kades, Stacey Lindseth, Julie Longoria Chen, Kelley Lubanko, Vicki Luna, Amanda Boffone, DeeDee Marsh, Shawntell McWilliams, Patti Murphy, Roxann Neumann, Susan Osterberg, Sharon Owens, Roz Pactor, Sandra Porter, Karen Remington, Heidi Rockecharlie, Stephanie Tsuru, Beth Wolff, Stuart Zarrow, Lee Boyer, Brady Carruth, Jenny Todd, Betty Hrncir, John Scott Arnoldy, Lindley Arnoldy, Courtney Freels, Robin and Danny Klaes, Leila Perrin, and Cathy Brock.