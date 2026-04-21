remembering richard flowers
Richard Flowers, mastermind behind Houston's $1 million galas, has died
The man who planned some of Houston’s most fabulous parties has died. Richard Flowers, founder of The Events Company, passed away over the weekend. He was 75.
Part of Fertitta Entertainment, The Events Company executes a wide array celebrations, galas, fundraisers, corporate events, and other experiences. Flowers provided the vision for noteworthy happenings in Houston and beyond, such as the annual San Luis Salute and The Texas Black Tie & Boots Inaugural Ball in Washington D.C.
“We relied on and appreciated Richard’s incredible creative talent across our entire portfolio from hotels to casinos and every special event the company staged for decades,” said Tilman Fertitta, the Houston billionaire owner of Fertitta Entertainment and current U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, in a statement. “His masterful décor and production left an imprint on every signature event hosted at The Post Oak Hotel from unforgettable weddings to the grandest of galas.”
A native of San Antonio and an alumnus of the University of Texas, Flowers entered the energy business prior to founding The Events Company. He partnered with Fertitta Entertainment in 2003, which led to executing events across the United States, Europe, and Mexico.
Among his many achievements, Flowers created events for the Houston Grand Opera, Houston Symphony, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Alley Theatre, and Houston Ballet, which honored him at its 2026 gala. Overall, he’s helped Houston nonprofits raise millions.
“I’ve lost track of how many events I’ve attended shaped by Richard’s unmistakable touch,” CultureMap society contributor Joel Luks shares. “He saw the world as a canvas, one he transformed into moments of wonder, surprise, and joy. Philanthropy in Houston is stronger because of his generosity, creativity, and vision. And if you walked into a room and felt transported, chances are, it was because of him.”
Flowers also planned a destination wedding for Hallie Vanderhider, his friend and a member of the Houston Ballet board of trustees executive committee, to Saks Fifth Avenue general manager Bobby Dees in 2024. "Richard was truly one of a kind. His creativity and ingenuity could only be eclipsed by his humble kindness. We will miss him dearly but hold him close in our hearts forever," Vanderhider recalls.
Flowers earned a number of accolades during his career, including being named the “Ultimate Event Planner in Houston” by the Houston Chronicle and serving on Town & Country magazine’s Wedding Advisory Board. He served on numerous boards for local nonprofits, including the Houston Grand Opera.
Fertitta Entertainment shares that The Events Company will continue, guided by Flowers’ “creative legacy built on imagination, integrity, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.”