Memorable Fêtes
Balletomanes turn disco as Houston Ballet Ball raises $1.6 million
Some ballets end in heartbreak. This one ended in a packed dance floor where everyone had a signature move.
Black tie met ballet blanc as more than 500 patrons floated into the Wortham Theater Center for the 2026 Houston Ballet Ball: Giselle. The evening channeled the romantic mystique of artistic director Stanton Welch’s reimagined interpretation of the 1841 classic, slated for June 11–21 performances.
Chaired by Christine and David Underwood, the soirée honored longtime champions Richard Flowers and Houston First. For more than 35 years, Richard Flowers and The Events Company have helped shape the ballet’s most memorable fêtes. As steward of the Wortham Theater Center, Houston First continues to safeguard the company’s artistic home. This marked Flowers’ 41st Ballet Ball, which deserves its own standing ovation.
The Grand Foyer was transformed into a dreamscape of deep blues and vibrant greens. Blue-and-white lace-draped tables bloomed with lush florals, while a halo of blossoms and light hovered above a glowing aqua dance floor.
Plot twist? Members of the Houston Ballet Corps de Ballet and apprentices surprised guests with an impromptu number set to ABBA — yes, ABBA — choreographed by soloist Jacquelyn Long. Tiaras weren’t required, but enthusiasm was. The performance dissolved into what it always does at this particular gala: a dance floor teeming with patrons who proved that pliés aren’t just for professionals.
Stratosphere kept the energy high, and as always, the crowd obliged.
The annual event raised $1.6 million in support of Houston Ballet’s mission to inspire a lasting love of dance in Houston and beyond.
Taking their own final bows were Christine and David Underwood, Angel Rios, Michael Heckman, Sonja Kostich, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Julie Kent, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Lynn Wyatt, Andrea Medina, Anne and Albert Chao, Rose Cullen, Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames, Allison and Troy Thacker, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Margaret Williams, Beth Muecke, Patti Murphy, Marianne and Joe Geagea, Lenni and Bill Burke, Victoria Gutierrez and Nick Pierce, Jean and Henry May, Kris and Richard McGee, Leigh and Reggie Smith, Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan, Beth and Nick Zdeblick, Claudia Kreisle, Sidney Faust, Claudia and David Hatcher, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Patrick Benge, Mignon and Stephen Gill, Chad Libertus, Cabrina and Steven Owsley, Shara and Kent Schaffer, Marguerite Swartz, and Jay and Terry Jones.