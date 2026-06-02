Party Watch
Art and ballet unite for a first look at Houston gallery's new show
What: Forever Nebrada Preview Reception
Where: Chandler Art Gallery
The Scoop: Art and ballet shared the spotlight as Chandler Art Gallery opened its doors for a special preview of Forever Nebrada, an upcoming tribute celebrating the life and legacy of renowned Venezuelan choreographer Vicente Nebrada. Hosted by Jeannie and Rob Chandler, the gathering brought together members of Houston Ballet, supporters of the Nebrada Foundation, and advocates of the arts.
The event centered on Karina Gonzalez, Houston Ballet principal dancer and founder of Voices of Arts Central, whose deeply personal connection to Nebrada inspired the project. Guests enjoyed bites from Bludorn, served by Leadership Ambassadors from the University of Houston Hilton College of Hospitality, while browsing a silent auction featuring Pilates classes, master classes with Connor Walsh and Gonzalez, brunch experiences, and more.
Houston Ballet artists presented a brief preview performance from Forever Nebrada, offering attendees an early glimpse of the June 27 production at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Following the performance, the dancers shared insights into the creative process and discussed the importance of preserving Nebrada’s influence on Venezuelan and Latin American ballet.
The setting was particularly fitting. Longtime Houston Ballet supporter Jeannie Chandler has spent years championing the arts through volunteer leadership and community involvement. Through Chandler Art Gallery, she and Rob Chandler continue their mission of connecting artists, collectors, and curious newcomers.
Who: Abigail Brent, Yunju Lee, Ana Marodi, Marc Jacobson, Angelo Greco, Kent Schaffer, Cherif Mbodji and Monica Bondi, Dylan Sulak, Meghann Mason, Ana Sofia Jaime, Estheysis Menendez, Gian Carlo Perez Alvarez, Maria Gonzalez, Elivelton Tomazi, Gretel Batista, Edouard Wormser, Mariana Cooper, Janine Wormser, Shawn and Jim Stephens, Jose and Michelle Avalos, and Kristen Cannon.