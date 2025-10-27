Paws and Purpose
Lavish brunch party raises nearly $1M for Houston’s homeless animals
Brunch with a purpose? Count Houston PetSet in.
The beloved nonprofit swapped its traditional evening gala for a sunshine-filled fête, and the crowd clearly approved. Held September 28 at chic social hub Le Tesserae, “Le Brunch” shimmered with mimosas, music, and energy, all to support Houston’s fight against animal homelessness.
The inaugural daytime event, co-chaired by Kirby Matocha Edmund alongside PetSet co-presidents Tama Lundquist and Tena Lundquist Faust, drew a who’s who of Houston’s philanthropic set. Special guest Billy Bob Thornton and his band The Boxmasters delivered a rollicking set that had guests trading polite applause for full-on toe-tapping. Emcee Deborah Duncan, host of Great Day Houston, kept spirits bright and the program flowing with her signature warmth and wit.
From classic brunch couture to photo-ready smiles, the scene blended laid-back glam with serious fundraising muscle.
And that muscle made an impact. Nearly $1 million was raised to fund PetSet’s critical grant program, which supports rescue groups and shelters across Texas. Last year, the nonprofit distributed more than $400,000 to nearly 100 local partners.
With its lively new format and near seven-figure success, “Le Brunch” might just become Houston’s next great giving tradition, with a side of croissants and good company.
Among the crowd of animal advocates were Mayor John Whitmire and Senator Joan Huffman, joined by Jan Duncan, Courtney Hopson, Mario Castillo, Alicia Smith, Brigitte Kalai, Devinder and Gina Bhatia, Rachelle and Jeff Ball, Honorable Lyndon and Marilyn Rose, Baily Dalton-Binion, Nancy Mathe, Ellen Weitz, Brittany Shattuck, Mary Doughtie, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Marge Lundquist, Sandra Smith, Shima Zangeneh, and Sue Smith.