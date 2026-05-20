Music Salon
Three-time Grammy Award winner strikes a jazzy chord at Houston gala
For one evening, the Four Seasons Hotel Houston embraced the velvet-and-brass mood of a downtown jazz den as DaCamera hosted its 2026 Music Salons and Jazz Supper Club. The soirée harmonized chamber music refinement with late-night lounge character.
Chairs Anne-Laure and Steve Stephens welcomed guests to a lively evening benefiting the nonprofit arts organization, which raised nearly $400,000 in support of its mission to champion inventive musical programming and emerging artists. Guests mingled through cocktail hour while DaCamera Young Artists performed chamber music sets, alongside musical caricatures and curated wines that kept conversations flowing between courses. KHOU 11 anchor Len Cannon emceed the festivities.
The evening honored Elaine Finger for her longstanding dedication to DaCamera and its artistic vision. But the undeniable headliner was three-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. Her renditions of “Alfie” and “Obligation” floated through the room with the kind of old-school glamour that practically demanded guests linger over dessert a little longer.
The gala served as both a celebration of DaCamera's creative legacy and a reminder that Houston’s arts scene knows how to orchestrate a proper evening out.
On the scene were Jagdip Ahluwalia, Maureen and Adel Chaouch, Anil Deshpande, Kai Henning, Collin and Jaquelyn Cox, Denmon Sigler and Peter Chok, Yvonne Chen and Brandon Bell, Ron Franklin and Janet Gurwitch, Heidi and David Gerger, Anna and Hal Holliday, Mary Shinn, Claudia and David Hatcher, Garfield and Jakeen Johnson, Lynn and Bill Hargrove, Geoffry H. Oshman, Karen and Jonathan Finger, Mary and Robert Fusillo, Dawne and John Jordan, Gary and Carol Buce, Elizabeth Fallon, Prentiss Burt, Lynn and Ty Kelly, Blaine Adams and Patrick Falcon, and Nicholas Stuart and Zsavon Butler.