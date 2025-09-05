Game On
Mahjong for a Cure dazzles Houston with glamour, games, and giving
Animal print met high stakes as Park House Houston morphed into a mash-up of 90s runway and competitive game night for Mahjong for a Cure.
Sequins sparkled, cocktails flowed, and tiles clinked as Houston’s glitterati showed up ready to play — and, of course, to give.
The evening set the tone early with a showstopper: A shirtless, gold-painted Mahjong model strutting through the champagne reception while balancing trays of Maj Margaritas. Hello, abs.
Guests laughed, snapped selfies, and toasted the unexpected twist before settling in for the main attraction. At the tables, Mahjong maven Becky Livingstone, better known as Lady Mahj, and her crew presided over rounds of strategy and smack talk.
Host Alexandra Bruskoff had more than bragging rights in mind. With her 15-year-old daughter navigating type 1 diabetes since age 10, Bruskoff has turned Mahjong for a Cure into a stylish juggernaut of a fundraiser. This year, it delivered more than $225,000 directly to Breakthrough T1D, the global research and advocacy group pushing toward cures and better treatments.
When players weren’t eyeing the tiles, they were sinking into the perks: Shoulder massages for table winners, crowd-pleasing beats from DJ Curtis, and a menu built for indulgence.
The auction and raffle kept the energy buzzing with prizes ranging from a Taylor Swift–signed guitar to spa packages, luxe getaways, and even a custom kid’s party package. Every guest walked out with a Mahjong for a Cure shuffler, while VIPs and sponsors scored twillies and hand-drawn card covers.
On hand to celebrate were board member Rich Bruskoff with daughters Georgie and Teddy Bruskoff, incoming board president Jordan Amis, executive director Rick Byrd, associate executive director Deandrea Dillard, and T1D ambassadors Laney Grace Caylor, Caroline Stegent, and Sky Easterbrook.
Also spotted were Lindsay Brochstein, Jennie Buxbaum, Amanda Gonzalez, Natasha Oliver, Natasha Parvizian, Shelby Stegent, Kiera Sheffield, Vanessa Ames, Courtney Zubowski, Jennifer Pinkerton, Stacy Soefer Gomar, Laura Davenport, Molly Stone, Jennifer Cope, Jordan Seff, Alicia Gordy, Meredith Marshall, and Jennie Siegal.