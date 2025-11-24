Splendors of India
Scented in spice and drenched in light, Houston Diwali gala delivers
If you’ve ever wondered what lavish Indian nuptials, a couture runway show, a Bollywood musical, and a Michelin-level dinner party would look like if they had a love child — this was it.
On a sunny afternoon, nearly 140 guests ascended the stairs (or, wisely, opted for the elevator) into the world of Royal India at the Diwali Golden Awards hosted by Ruchi Mukherjee and husband Walter Sassard. Held at the opulent restaurant Musaafer, the event blended rich tradition with modern class to honor Houston’s cultural torchbearers, all while enveloped in the warm, ghee-scented glow of the Festival of Lights.
Even the men embraced the invitation’s attire call to action: Royal Indian glamor. So why not sashay over to the Mahatma Gandhi District for an Amex workout and some masala dosas? We’re in.
Presented by LCAHouston International Magazine, the gathering marked a new tradition for the 13-year-old publication known for its globally minded storytelling and community bridge-building. As Mukherjee shared, the concept was born during wedding planning, a shared vision with her Magnolia firefighter arm candy to celebrate Houston’s well of cultural diversity and its ties to South Asian heritage.
“Ruchi and I brainstormed this event over 700 miles of walking,” said Sassard, offering a glimpse into their unique planning process. “We’re passionate about elevating those who carry forward culture and craft. Not for fame, but for excellence.”
With honorary chair Dr. Sippi Khurana and co-chairs Tammie and Charles Johnson, the afternoon honored 11 individuals and institutions whose work reflects the Diwali spirit: Shining light, breaking barriers, and preserving tradition.
The 2025 honorees included HEB (accepted by Winell Herron), Rathna Kumar, Dr. Shehzad Sami, Harper Watters, Dr. Peta-gay Ledbetter, Judge Manpreet Singh, Shunya Theater, Pandit Suman Ghosh, Pooja Lodhia, Cheryl Mercedes, and Kevin Murray.
While some guests lingered on the balcony with a discreet bite or two (who could resist the aromas wafting from the open kitchen?), the official program delivered bold flavors of its own. A runway show curated by Saks Fifth Avenue and Mukherjee offered a kaleidoscope of traditional Indian garments — saris, salwar kameez, lehengas, anarkalis — all showing off exquisite craftsmanship.
Bollywood dancers, henna stations, and décor drenched in marigolds and tea lights by Blossom Decor offered a vibrant, cinematic scene.
Musaafer’s kitchen lived up to its Michelin star status, with an artful spread of Indian delicacies and desserts that blurred the line between food and fine art, making it almost painful to take the first bite. Almost.
With full on sari swagger were Katherine Whaley and Chris Wadley, Brigitte Kalai, Farida Abjani, Marian McClendon, Heidi Turney, Faith Majors, Kristen Cannon, Alice and Matt Brams, James Dale, Miya Shay, Sumaiya Pasha, Evelyn Silva, and Escarle Silva.