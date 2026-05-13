Hats and Hearts
Houston charity races ahead with stylish Derby-day fundraiser
Consider this Houston’s annual parade of fascinators, florals, and fast horses.
The 10th annual Hats, Hearts and Horseshoes delivered all the Derby-day drama short of a photo finish courtesy of more than 350 guests who gathered at The Revaire on May 2 for Bo’s Place’s milestone celebration.
Chairs Libby and Mattison May, alongside Shelby and Matthew Seligmann, led the fête with a roster of honorary chairs that read like a who’s who of Houston philanthropy scene.
Guests lingered around the ice bar sponsored by Lowenberg Law Firm, sipping Le Chemin du Roi Brut Champagne from Sire Spirits — yes, the one associated with 50 Cent — while keeping one eye on the growing auction action.
Bo’s Place executive director Lisa Iparrea presented the Champion of Hope Award to the National Charity League Heart of Texas Chapter, accepted by chapter president Julie Gibson. The afternoon also took a heartfelt turn when Shelby Seligmann shared reflections on her family’s grief journey following the loss of her sister.
Emcee and auctioneer Johnny Bravo kept the crowd energized through live and silent auctions, heads-or-tails competitions, and cheers erupting from every corner once the Kentucky Derby finally began. When surprise winner Golden Tempo crossed the finish line, one lucky racing wall participant trotted home with a Houston Texans package courtesy of Hannah and Cal McNair.
The event raised $330,000 to support Bo’s Place and its grief support programs for children, families, and adults navigating loss.
On the scene were Jennifer Allison, Jennifer Brown, Tiffany and Brian Burgher, Elia Gabbannelli, Mari and Bryan Glass, Lauren and Rob Gray, Laura Laux, Julia and Harvin Lawhon, Debbie Leder and Bruce Orr, Kirby and David Lodholz, Gwyn Richardson, Cindy Seligmann and John Knox, David Shine, Tracy and John McNath, Daphne Savva, Elizabeth Martin, Gretchen Gilliam and George Lane, Suzie Johnson, and Nina and Clint Rand.