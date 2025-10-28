Party Watch
Golden Awards honorees announced at chic Houston Diwali event
What: Diwali at Dior
Where: Saks Fifth Avenue, The Galleria Houston
The Scoop: Houston’s glitterati glowed brighter than a thousand diyas at Diwali at Dior, an elegant celebration of the Indian Festival of Lights hosted by Taylor Houska of Dior and Ruchi Mukherjee, founder of LCAHouston International Society Magazine. The soirée marked the kick-off for LCAHouston’s upcoming Golden Awards Diwali Gala Honoree Announcement Party.
Guests mingled among Dior’s winter collection and a display of exotic handbags while savoring artful bites from Houston restaurant Musaafer. International artist Menakshee Designs offered live diya painting, infusing the evening with creative flair. Mukherjee, radiant in a black silk gown accented with gold jewelry and traditional sindoor, shared hosting duties with husband Walter Sassard, dapper in a gold-embroidered sherwani.
The gathering celebrated not just fashion and artistry, but also community, highlighting over a decade of LCAHouston’s mission to illuminate diversity through culture, cuisine, and collaboration. As anticipation builds for the 2025 Golden Awards at Musaafer, honorees including Rathna Kumar, Harper Watters, and Judge Manpreet Singh promise to carry forward Diwali’s message of light and legacy.
Who: Tammie and Charles Johnson, Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, Heidi Turney, Anjali Agrawal, Hasina Starks, Mary Foster, Geeta Anand, Sadaf Choudhry, Donae Chramosta, Cheryl Mercedes, and Toni and Howard Tate.