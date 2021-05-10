Rap star 50 Cent uncorks big win at annual Rodeo Houston wine auction

Just what does a Newstonian rap star/mogul/entrepreneur do while spending May in Houston? Rodeo, natch.

Rapper 50 Cent, who has made it no secret that he is spending time in Texas (if he hasn’t already moved here) attended the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s 2021 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner.

Fifty (born Curtis Jackson) seemed a bit surprised at the amount of money being spent at the auction. “Man there are some people in Texas that got a lot of money,” he noted on Twitter. “I bid $175,000 for a bottle of wine and I still lost.”

One wonders if Fifty was bidding on the Alexander Valley Vineyards CYRUS, Alexander Valley, 2014. That Grand Champion Best of Show wine sold for $200,000 to Lisa Blackwood, Randa and Ray Gilliam, Julie and Alan Kent, and Kristina and Paul Somerville.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent’s Chemin Du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, Nevada, was the 2021Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show. The bubbly was purchased for $160,000 by Demetra and Frank Jones and Leticia and Stephen Trauber.

“When they told me I won, I almost fainted,” 50 said in a rodeo statement. “I was really excited,” said Jackson. “I’m very proud of this.”

This year’s Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition drew more than 2,600 entries from 18 countries, including Argentina, France, Italy, and Spain, per a press release. Texas wines represented 346 entries, while 351 entries were received from this year’s featured region, Sonoma County, California.