Record-breaking Houston Ballet opener enchants with fairy-tale magic
The annual Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner marked a meaningful beginning to the company's 2024-2025 season.
This year’s festivities, underwritten by Phoebe and Bobby Tudor with support from The Cullen Trust for the Performing Arts, featured John Neumeier's emotionally charged and visually stunning adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The performance captivated balletomanes with its unique interpretation of the classic Hans Christian Andersen tale—no Disney ending included.
Applause, applause also go to chairs Mignon and Steve Gill and Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin. The quartet assembled an affair to remember, one that surely had a happily-ever-after curtain call.
Following the performance, guests gathered in the orchestra section for a heartfelt presentation by artistic directors Stanton Welch and Julie Kent, celebrating the legacy of former principal dancer Lauren Anderson and her tireless dedication to the craft and the nonprofit. As the homage concluded, the red curtain dramatically lifted, revealing the Wortham stage transformed into a delightful ocean-inspired dining milieu.
The décor, designed by Bergner and Johnson, transported attendees to the enchanting world of The Little Mermaid. Inspired by vibrant oceanic hues, the setting featured low, organic arrangements in varying shades of pink and white, with hydrangeas, astilbe, roses, tulips, and other seasonal florals tastefully placed in white shell and capiz vessels. The dinner was meticulously crafted by City Kitchen.
The fundraiser and its 230-plus guests yielded more than $325,000 for Houston Ballet, setting a new record. These funds will support the company's diverse programs and initiatives, ensuring the continued growth and vibrancy of the ballet community in the Bayou City.
Seen on the scene were Chris Stanaway, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Laura Robertson, Akemi Saitoh, Shara and Kent Schaffer, Jordan Seff, Diana Skerl, Allison and Troy Thacker, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Margaret Alkek Williams, Melza and Ted Barr, Susan Binney, Jennifer Kushner, James Cowan and William Taylor, Jo Furr, Ann and Murphy Graham, Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones, Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan, Martha and Marvin McMurrey, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, Victoria Gutierrez and Nick Pierce, Richard Flowers and Angel Rios, Dr. Tatiana Sorkin and Michel Coret, Ann Trammell, Ileana and J. Michael Treviño, Evelyn Leightman, and Marguerite Swartz.