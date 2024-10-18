Golden Anniversary
Houston Parkinson Society celebrates 50 Years of care at golden gala
Fifty years of compassion and service took center stage as the Houston Area Parkinson Society (HAPS) celebrated its milestone anniversary with a golden gala on October 6. The setting was the chic Hotel ZaZa Museum District, where the organization's half-century legacy of aiding the Parkinson's community was evident in the passion of those who support it.
Chaired by the grandchildren of long-time HAPS clients Robert and Doris Hervey, the event radiated warmth and family legacy. Lauri and Doug Dalton, Lisa and Sanjay Kalavar, Laura Laux, and Karen and Jason Walker took the helm to honor the memory of their grandparents, who were deeply involved with HAPS for decades. Robert lived with Parkinson’s for nearly 20 years, with Doris by his side as his devoted caregiver, both playing key roles within the organization and even being celebrated at the 1994 gala. The Hervey family’s story served as a testament to the deep personal connections that have flourished through HAPS over the years.
Trailblazing sports journalist and emcee Lisa Malosk set the tone for the night, guiding attendees through the gala with her grace and poise. In a heartfelt mission moment, HAPS client Jane Vara shared how the organization changed her and her husband's lives following his diagnosis.
"We wouldn’t be where we are today without HAPS," Vara reflected, emphasizing the transformative impact of finding a supportive community during challenging moments.
The gala focused on its purpose: celebrating HAPS' legacy and raising essential funds. And raise they did — more than $365,000. As attendees mingled during the cocktail hour, portraits of HAPS clients and their families adorned the venue, each image paired with personal quotes.
The live auction saw spirited bidding wars over an array of exclusive items. Hot-ticket experiences included a luxurious seven-day stay at a private residence in San Miguel de Allende. Meanwhile, a four-night retreat to Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, and coveted club seats to Usher’s concert at Toyota Center had guests raising their paddles.
A game of heads and tails brought additional energy, with one lucky guest winning a two-night stay at the Wine Barrel Cabins in Fredericksburg. The night concluded with a raffle for a generous $5,000 gift certificate to Tenenbaum Jewelers, leaving one lucky guest positively glowing.
Basking in golden glow were Lisa and Sanjay Kalavar, Karen and Jason Walker, Lauri and Doug Dalton, Laura Laux, Patty and James Samsel, Arlene and Felipe Pontigo, Yung Yung Lai, Eugene Lai, MD and Vindhya Koneru, MD, Angela and Kenneth Cotie, Stan Victor, Bernice Joseph, Carolyn Imbs and Joseph Imbs, DO, Hala and Joseph Ahmad, Cindy Jenkins, Tracie Allgood, Alice Calvin, Claire Calvin, Cliff Helmcamp and Jerry Jeanmard, Rachelle and Chad Helmcamp, Cori and Eric Eaves, Linda Anderson, Kathleen Crist, Erin Furr Stimming, Jo Furr, Asha and Renju Jose Kuruvila, and Mary Majors Payne.