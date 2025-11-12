Human First
Building a Dream Luncheon unites Houstonians for housing equity
Houston Habitat for Humanity raised spirits—and essential support—at its annual Building a Dream Luncheon on October 14, gathering more than 360 civic leaders and community advocates at The Post Oak Hotel for a midday celebration of purpose and progress.
Guests mingled over brunch and bubbly as the nonprofit spotlighted its mission to expand affordable homeownership in Houston. This year’s honoree, Joel Deretchin, received the 2025 Carl Umland Award for six decades of transformative work bringing affordable housing to underserved communities across the country, including his hometown.
The program’s emotional core came courtesy of Adrienne Goolsby, senior vice president for Habitat for Humanity International, who delivered a keynote on the growing urgency of the housing crisis. Noting the national shortage of entry-level homes, Goolsby called on local partners to step up, and praised Houston Habitat’s “gumption and ambition” for doing exactly that.
KPRC-TV2 anchor Danielle Guzman emceed the gathering, while luncheon co-chairs Crystal Allen, Chenee Franklin, and Paula Musa set the tone for a day filled with resilience and resolve. The event also featured moving remarks from Houston Habitat homeowners and longtime volunteers, whose personal stories brought the organization’s impact into focus.
In the house were Angela Blanchard, Susan Boggio, Gregg Hamson, Leela Krishnamurthy, Connie Kwan-Wong, Mike Nichols, Christie Obiaya, Paul-David Van Atta, Teresa Cox Reading, and Jerre Williams.