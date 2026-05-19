It’s Showtime
Idina Menzel brings Broadway flair to Houston hospital's fundraiser
Broadway met Bayou City glam when Texas Children’s Hospital and Wells Fargo welcomed 500 guests to An Evening with a Legend at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston. The annual fundraiser, chaired by Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, traded the usual humpday meh for plenty of Manhattan magic.
Think golden florals, powerhouse ballads, and a few tearjerker moments leading to standing ovations.
The evening spotlighted Tony Award-winning singer, actor, and philanthropist Idina Menzel. Presented in support of Kinder Children’s Cancer Center, the new joint venture between UT MD Anderson and Texas Children’s, the event arrived on a particularly meaningful day as the center officially welcomed its first patients earlier that afternoon.
Serving as master of ceremonies, Debra Sukin, president and CEO of Texas Children’s, reflected on the event’s 19-year history supporting pediatric cancer care and research. Shoba Navai, associate medical director at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center, followed with remarks highlighting the institution’s clinical and translational research initiatives.
Menzel delivered crowd favorites including “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” but the emotional high note arrived when Texas Children’s patients joined her onstage for a singalong. The surprise moment? A live auction offering winners the chance to duet with Menzel on “Take Me or Leave Me” from Rent. Maureen Hackett and Alice Helms rose to the occasion, with Helms earning a roaring standing ovation.
The legendary affair raised nearly $900,000 benefiting Kinder Children’s Cancer Center.
On the scene Dr. Steven Sukin, Nancy and Rich Kinder, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Park and Mary Eliza Shaper, Carolyn Sabat, Cyvia Wolff, Kristy Bradshaw, Amy Piece, John McCauley, Charlenne and Tym Tombar, Sylvia and John Zerwas.