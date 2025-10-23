Fiery Fête
Houston’s bravest set the night aflame at the Red Hot Gala
It was a night where courage met couture as guests turned up the heat at the Houston Fire Fighters “Red Hot Gala,” celebrating its eighth anniversary at the Royal Sonesta Houston. Benefiting the Houston Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation, the fiery fête honored Houston’s bravest while raising more than $500,000 before the first champagne cork even popped.
Hosted by Patrick “Marty” Lancton and media maven Courtney Zavala, the evening balanced reverence with revelry, saluting everyday heroes in turnout gear instead of tuxedos.
Gala chairs Elizabeth and Alan Stein led the charge, welcoming sponsors ExxonMobil’s Alvin Abraham, Bobbie Nau, and Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, along with dinner sponsor Edna Meyer-Nelson. The foundation’s 2025 Community Partner, United Airlines, received special recognition as Noemi Scantlebury accepted the award on behalf of the airline.
A 12-foot faux bronze firefighter sculpture by artist Rodney Davis commanded attention, as did the crowd itself: A mix of gala glam and firehouse comfort. Some guests opted for sequined sparkle, while others kept it cool and casual. The program brimmed with emotion, especially during a video montage featuring firefighters waking up, saying goodbye to loved ones, and heading into uncertainty with quiet bravery. The room fell silent, then erupted in applause.
Later, Elizabeth and Alan Stein were gifted personalized firefighter jackets before the heat truly rose during the 2026 Houston Firefighter Calendar reveal. For the first time, a female firefighter joined the lineup, and the crowd’s response was thunderous. Amid the cheers and flashes, the message remained clear: These men and women may look runway-ready, but they’re not entertainers.
They’re heroes.
The evening also featured a high-energy live auction led by Vincent Montalbano, with standout prizes including a Steak 48 dinner, United Polaris round-trip tickets, and a Snowmass adventure. Tony Bradfield of Tenenbaum Jewelers added sparkle with luxury drawings for Dom Pérignon and gift certificates up to $5,000.
CultureMap seen were Pat Mann and Tim Phillips, Shantell and Brian Wischnewsky, Aimee and Jerry Bingham, Carolina Oliveira, Brigitte Kalai, Bill Baldwin, Jo Ann Petersen and Mike Taylor, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Dee and James Darby, Cynthia Wolff, Alicia Smith, Patti Murphy, Beth Muecke, Mayor John Whitmire, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux, Carol and Bill Lawler, Tori and Ed DeCora, Houston Fire Chief Thomas Munoz, Commissioner Dawn Buckingham and Dr. Ed Buckingham, Robert Tijerina, Texas State Representative Lacy Hull, George Dodge, Allison and Jack Jensen, Betty and Daniel DuBose, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Elyse Elsenbrook and Drew Tolson, Kate and Evan Elsenbrook, Michele and Youval Meicler, Joanna Marks, Lynden and Jacob Stein, Clay and Jay McKenna, Darrik Dillard, and Randi and Chris Boleman.