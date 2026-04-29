Party Watch
Houston chefs cook up goodwill at Feed the Soul gala
What: Feed the Soul Foundation Second Annual Heart and Soul Scholarship Dinner
Where: The Corinthian Houston
The Scoop: Houston’s hospitality set showed up for Feed the Soul Foundation’s second annual Heart and Soul Scholarship Dinner. With the theme “Nourish the Culture,” the sold-out evening proved that food can also fund futures.
Co-chairs Brandi Carson, Brandon Carson, David Cordua, and Sara Cordua helped steer the evening, while emcees Chelsea Edwards and Kim Castro kept the program moving.
More than 240 guests settled in for a six-course passport of flavors crafted by a dream-team roster of chefs. The lineup included James Beard Award winner Thomas Bille, Michelle Wallace, James Beard Award finalist Adrian Torres, Dominick Lee, Beatriz Martinez, and Reginald Scott. Highlights included grilled strawberry gazpacho, East Coast oysters, chicken tortilla soup, seared salmon, smoked pork belly, and a white chocolate and corn mousse finale that landed like a mic drop.
The evening also paused to celebrate Houston culinary A listers. Sallie Creuzot received the Culinary Impact Award for her enduring contributions to the city’s food culture, while James Beard Award winner Hugo Ortega and Mark Holley were honored with the Chef Legacy Award for innovation, mentorship, and influence on the next wave of talent.
Culinary students from Houston City College assisted throughout the dinner, gaining hands-on experience. The event raised more than $100,000 for culinary and hospitality students nationwide.
Who: John Creuzot, Percy Creuzot, Cheryl Creuzot, Felice Sloan, Shannen Tune, Gerald Smith, Heid McDonald Smith, Merele Yarborough, Warren and Karinn Luckett, Gaynell Drexler, and John and Brittany Gilmore.