Party Watch
Houston-born Walter Smith III wows crowd at DaCamera jazz kickoff
What: DaCamera 2025 Fall Jazz Kickoff Party
Where: Wortham Theater Center’s Grand Foyer
The Scoop: DaCamera’s 2025 Fall Jazz Kickoff Party hit just the right improv notes as music lovers gathered in the Grand Foyer of the Wortham Theater Center for an evening steeped in sound, modern style, and Houston flair. The cocktail hour featured smooth sets from Natalie Broussard and Alex Navarro, who perform as Standards and Strings, providing the perfect warm-up set to the evening’s headliner. Guests sipped cocktails and sampled gourmet bites while soaking in the jazzy ambiance.
As the crowd settled in, the spotlight shifted to the Walter Smith III Quartet. The Houston-born saxophonist celebrated his latest Blue Note release with a homecoming performance. Backed by an all-star trio — Jason Moran, Kendrick Scott, and Reuben Rogers — Smith riffed through a setlist that doubled as a love letter to his hometown, with evocative tracks like “610 Loop” and “Montrose Nocturne” drawing knowing nods from the crowd.
The event served as a dynamic prelude to DaCamera’s fall jazz offerings and a tuneful reminder of the city’s deep musical roots.
Who: Mary and Robert Fusillo, Lori Kennedy and Joe Muscara, Lynn and Bill Hargrove, Carla and Rob Leslie, Jacquelyn and Collin Cox, Judge Lucia and Robert Bates, Michelle and Roy Rodney, Claudia Hatcher, Meghan and Kevin Downs, Andy Moran, Drs. Annette and Anthony Brissett, Yvonne Chen and Brandon Bell, and Sarah Rothenberg and Robert Azencott.