Party Watch
Kickoff party celebrates pets and Houston nonprofit's champions
What: Studio 39 Kick Off for Citizens for Animal Protection Gala
Where: Tootsies
The Scoop: Animal lovers and fashion devotees collided in style as more than 250 guests filled Tootsies for the splashy kickoff of the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala, Studio 39. The evening’s stars weren’t just the humans. Honorees and their furry sidekicks earned cheers as they paraded before the crowd, previewing the November fête where they’ll strut the runway together.
Beloved emcee Andy Cerota, last year’s Pet Champion, kept tails wagging while honorary chairs Ben Ackerley and Emily Kirby, and Daphne and Steve Savva were introduced. Honorees Iraida Brown, Melanie Camp, Emily Carruth, Kellie Geitner, Tori Halbert, Mandy Kao, Kimberly and David King, Jenna Morris and Sarah Morris, Suzanne and Adam Stiles, and Sarah Vercher took their moment in the spotlight. The applause continued for award recipients: Melcher Humanitarian of the Year Edna Meyer-Nelson, Hall of Fame inductee Brian Spack, Heart of Gold honoree Mary Kenner, and Canine Hero Olly with handler Charley Oxley.
Signature sips like The Cat’s Meow and A Dog’s Life (with a splash of Branson Cognac) added a playful twist, while a bubbly cart courtesy of Sire Spirits kept the party sparkling. Gala co-chairs Angela Hernandez and Kamisha Mickey helped raise more than $15,000 toward the gala’s fundraising goal — sweetened by the promise of a shiny 2025 Subaru BRZ donation from West Houston Subaru.
Who: Christine Johnson, Jody Merritt, Sandi Mercado, Beth Wolff, Anna Kaplan, Dean Putterman, Gloria Meszaros, Dr. Monica Patel, Lexi Marek, Dr. Alice Mao, Norman Lewis, Debbie Festari, Daniel Brown, Alex Blair, Chris Beverly, Janeen Comer, Sandra Cooper-Smith, Bryce Kennard, Ghada Ali, Hershey Grace, Marcellus Upshaw, Lidiya Deane, Shelley Pieri, Samantha-Anne Nadolny, Stacy Logan, Lisa Gochman, Julie Nguyen, Tina Ho, Marie Liz Garcia, Kyle McLaughlin, Elizabeth Martin, and Dena Musty.