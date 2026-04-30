Green Life
Houston nonprofit celebrates 1 million trees with record-breaking Root Ball
Houston put down stylish roots at Trees For Houston’s 2026 Root Ball, where the evening’s theme, A Million More, was a victory lap. Held at The Forest Club, the annual gala celebrated the planting of the organization’s one-millionth tree while setting its sights on the next seven-figure chapter.
Chairs Melissa and Barton Kelly, alongside Emily and Ben Gonsoulin, welcomed guests into a courtyard layered with greenery before the crowd moved into a grand tent framed by towering pines.
Cocktail hour arrived with passed bites of osetra caviar, crab cake bites, and brie en croûte, plus a steady flow of bubbly. Guests made quick work of the wine and spirits pull, featuring more than 150 bottles, including sought-after labels such as Blanton’s Bourbon and WhistlePig. A Diamond Raffle added extra sparkle, awarding one lucky guest a two-carat lab-grown diamond from Lindsey Leigh Jewelry.
Dinner, served on transformed clay courts, featured chargrilled chicken piccata, lamb lollipops, risotto verde, patates lemonates, and farmers market vegetables. The celebration rolled on with Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, who had guests singing loud enough to wake the saplings
More than 425 supporters and raised $590,000 for the organization's ongoing work. Kyle and John Kirksey were recognized as Million Milestone Lead Donors, the largest individual contributors in Root Ball history.
On the scene were Sheila Condon and Mark Wilson, Christiane and Kristopher Stuart, Margaret and Jason Cooper, Meredith and David Symonds, Ginnie and Tim McConn, Bobbi and Jonathan Worbington, Bill King, Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman, Becky and Seth Flechsig, Mary and John Elkins, Jenny and Larry Nettles, Kendall and Doug Knaus, Mark and Debbie Gregg, Barry Ward, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Claudia and Brad Freels, Sallie and George Alcorn, Amy Peck, and Derrick Shore and Brandon Borque.