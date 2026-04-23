best in Texas
Hidden Houston cocktail den ranks No. 47 on North America best bars list
The best bar in Texas is located in downtown Houston. Bandista, the speakeasy-style cocktail bar at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, ranks No. 47 on the list of North America’s 50 Best Bars 2026.
That’s a 12 spot jump from Bandista’s debut at No. 59 in 2025. Southern-inspired cocktail bar Julep (No. 84) and Austin’s Midwest-inspired neighborhood bar Nickel City (No. 96) are the only other Texas establishments on the list. New York’s Sip & Guzzle topped the list, which was revealed at a ceremony in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 22.
“Scientific laboratory tech meets classic southern hospitality at Houston's hot spot Bandista,” the bar’s entry on the 50 Best website reads. “Deep within the downtown Four Seasons Hotel, the chic lounge is hidden behind a nondescript bookcase. Inside, a mix of local cocktailians and visiting VIPs experience a unique take on the classic speakeasy. Yes, touches of Art Deco invoke the expected 1920's vibes and the exclusive space oozes Gatsby. However, the focus here is on tequileros and Prohibition's oft overlooked smuggling routes along the US-Mexican border.”
The text goes on to highlight the bar’s use of advanced techniques, its range of agave-based cocktails, and charming service, such as a drink the Almost Famous, a mezcal cocktail that’s presented by a bartender with a Polaroid camera to capture the moment.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have Bandista named among North America’s 50 Best Bars,” says Four Seasons general manager Tom Segesta said in a statement. “Our incredible and creative team is always experimenting and innovating, ensuring that everyone who comes through the bookcase has an experience like no other.”
Bandista is led by beverage manager Jonathan Jones. The bar team includes CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Bartender of the Year finalist Josh Alden, Sam Ruiz, and Zachary Churbock.
“Our team at Bandista is absolutely thrilled with this amazing recognition,” Jones said. “We’re looking forward to celebrating well with our guests old and new all year long.”
Opened in 2022, Bandista is hidden behind Toro Toro, the hotel’s pan-Latin steakhouse. With just 20 seats — 12 in the lounge and eight at the bar — the bar offers an intimate setting for drinks made with refined techniques and premium spirits. It regularly hosts pop-ups with guest bartenders from across the country and around the world, including Jewel of the South (New Orleans), Employees Only (New York City), and VIRTÙ (Tokyo).
Patrons make reservations for 90-minute seatings. The bar is open Wednesday-Saturday from 5 pm until midnight.