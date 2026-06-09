Lone Star Legacy
Galveston museum celebrates Jewish pioneers who shaped Texas
More than 400 guests gathered at The Bryan Museum in Galveston to celebrate a chapter of Texas history that’s often overlooked.
The story of the Lone Star State has always been one of arrivals, ambition, and reinvention, and the 2026 Bryan Museum Gala, themed Texas Our Promised Land, paid tribute to the Jewish pioneers whose journeys left an indelible mark.
Chaired by Lily and Charles Foster, B.J. and Buddy Herz, and Joy and Benjamin Warren, the evening honored the legacy of Rabbi Henry Cohen. Serving as honorary chair was Rabbi Peter Kessler, in honor of Rabbi Jimmy Kessler and Shelley Kessler.
Attendees were greeted by an intricate rose backdrop before exploring a series of activations inspired by Jewish pioneers of Texas. Among the highlights was a recreated 1950s-era Sakowitz storefront window featuring one-of-a-kind garments and footwear originally designed by Sakowitz. A pop-up experience featuring life-size panels of Rabbi Cohen offered guests an early look at Port of Promise: Jewish Pioneers of Texas, the museum’s forthcoming exhibition set to debut in November.
Throughout the historic Galveston Orphans Home, which survived the devastating 1900 Storm, guests mingled with members of the gala committee led by Robert Sakowitz and relatives of Rabbi Cohen who traveled from across the country for the occasion.
Auction enthusiasts had plenty to tempt their bidding paddles, including a private museum tour and dinner with museum founder J.P. Bryan, a Texas Constitutional Chair experience, and an adventure aboard Battleship Texas.
The gala raised more than $800,000 to support The Bryan Museum’s education, exhibition, and outreach initiatives.
On the scene were Mary Jon Bryan, Andrea and John Bryan, Ava Leigh and Ross Pellegrin, Melissa Murphy, Guylene and Jay Lendrum, Kate and Jim Lykes, Dancie and Jim Ware, Jolyn and Russell Sheirman, Angela and Craig Brown, Susanne and Gerald Sullivan, Jocelyn and Billy Sullivan, Sarah and Todd Sullivan, Lisette and Tony Brown, Frances Moody Buzbee and Tony Buzbee, Rebecca and Joe Jaworski, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner and Kevin Kushner, Tissy and Rusty Hardin, Jeff and Laurie Bricker, and members of the Cohen family including Henry Frisch, Sarah Frisch, Ruth Dealy, James Dealy, and Lisa Cohen.