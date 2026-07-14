remembering janice mcnair
Houston Texans co-founder Janice McNair dies at 89, team says
Janice McNair, the co-founder of the Houston Texans and senior chair of the organization, has passed away, the team announced on Tuesday.
In a social media post, the Texans said McNair passed away at the age of 89, surrounded by her family.
"Mom was exceptional. She exuded kindness, radiated joy, had an endless amount of hope and love, and lived an incredible life centered around faith, family, philanthropy and football," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, Janice's son, said in a press release.
It is with profound sadness that we announce Houston Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston this afternoon with her family by her side. Mrs. McNair was 89 years old. pic.twitter.com/b242mS8w4V
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 14, 2026
McNair, who was a breast cancer survivor, grew up in South Carolina and was active in sports and student government before graduating from Columbia College.
The Texans co-founder and her husband, the late Bob McNair, moved to Houston in 1960 and started several of their philanthropic efforts within the community.
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