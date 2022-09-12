Home » Society
José Altuve, Lance McCullers, Jr., and Kyle Tucker team up for grand-slam charity event at Tootsies

José Altuve, Lance McCullers, Jr., Kyle Tucker host big charity bash

By
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022
José Altuve, Lance McCullers, Jr., and Kyle Tucker took a day off for their beloved charities. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022
Altuve, Astros owner Jim Crane, McCullers, and Tucker. Photo by Jacob Power
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022 José and Nina
Altuve and his wife Nina. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022 Lance Kara McCullers
Lance and Kara McCullers. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022 Kyle Tucker Samantha Scott
Kyle Tucker and Samantha Scott. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ryne and Katherine Poncik, Reagan and Bregman Team Up 2022 Tootsies
Ryne and Katherine Poncik and Reagan and Bregman. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Whitney Jim Crane Team Up 2022
Whitney and Jim Crane. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022 Jose Urquidy, Estephania Duran
Jose Urquidy and Estephania Duran. Photo by Jacob Power
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022 Kara McCullers Reagan Bregman Susan McCauley
Kara McCullers, Reagan Bregman, and Susan McCauley. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022 Donna Lewis Fady Armanious
Tootsies' Donna Lewis and Fady Armanious. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022 Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider, Michael Vanderhider
Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider, and Michael Vanderhider. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022 Courtney McKenny, Bill Baldwin, Ginger Baldwin
Courtney McKenny, Bill Baldwin, and Ginger Baldwin. Photo by Jacob Power
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022 Chelsea Collmer Julia Morales
Chelsea Collmer and Julia Morales. Photo by Jacob Power
Tena Lundquist Faust Tama Lundquist Team Up 2022
Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist. Photo by Jacob Power
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022 David Hensley Alex Rich
David Hensley and Alex Rich.
  Photo by Jacob Power
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022 Dina Alsowagel, Tony Chase
Dina Alsowagel and Tony Chase. Photo by Jacob Power
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022 puppies
Adorable pups from Harris County Animal Shelter. Photo by Jacob Power
Spencer Clayton Harkness team Up 2022
Spencer and Clayton Harkness.  Photo by Jacob Power
Taylor Porter puppy Team Up 2022
Taylor Porter and her newly adopted puppy. Photo by Jacob Power
Team Up at Tootsies Altuve, McCullers, Tucker 2022 Monica Joe Casiano Orbit
Photo by Jacob Power
Sonia Soto, Jenna Lindley, Cheryl Boblitt Team Up 2022
Sonia Soto, Jenna Lindley, and Cheryl Boblitt. Photo by Jacob Power
Shaun Natalie Hodge Team Up 2022
Shaun and Natalie Hodge. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
As Houston Astros fans are aware, José Altuve was just nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, Major League Baseball’s most prestigious individual honor. Lance McCullers Jr. has made his wildly anticipated return to the mound. And Kyle Tucker, one of MLB’s quietest superstars, just keeps hitting home runs.

Obviously, then, the star trio would be forgiven for going nowhere but home and Minute Maid Park, given their intense focus. But the good-hearted Astros recently spent a day off hosting fans for the fourth-annual Team Up event, which showcases each of their charities at haute hot spot, Tootsies.

An A-list crowd packed tootsies for the VIP event. Noted names included Astros owner Jim Crane and his wife Whitney; Astros superstar slugger Alex Bregman and his entrepreneur wife Reagan (who are new parents); Astros power hitter Yordan Alvarez and his wife Monica; Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy and wife Estefania; player wives such as Nina Altuve and Kara McCullers; Astros staffers such as marketing guru Anita Seghal and Astros Foundation head Paula Harris; and a host of social stars.

Fans angled to get a glimpse of the Astros World Series championship trophy and the players themselves, who happily and patiently mingled with fans, posed for pics, and even said hello to others via FaceTime requests.

Ace Astros reporter Julia Morales and always energetic auctioneer Johnny Holloway served as emcees and urged the crowd to donate to the trio’s charities: The Sunshine Kids Foundation, which Altuve actively supports; the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation, which raises funds and awareness for stray animals;  and the Kyle Tucker Foundation, a cause near to Tucker’s heart that raises funds for families in hospice care.

Sought-after auction items included a lunch at Turner’s donated by Ben Berg Hospitality with Kara and Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker; one-of-a-kind art by Skel showcasing Astros players; a chance to throw the first pitch at a game plus playoff tickets to all home games — including the World Series, and more.

In all, Houstonians raised $ 370,000 for the three nonprofits under the umbrella charity Athletes and Causes Foundation, which helps star players give back to the community.

As for those players, they — especially McCullers — greeted service dogs who work with veterans.  Meanwhile, Astros Shooting Stars members presented precious puppies from Harris County Animal Shelter that were available for adoption. (One adorable pup found a forever home with one of the volunteers at the event.)

“This is our home and we truly love it here,” McCullers told the crowd. “We just want you to know that this comes from the heart.”

No question there, Lance.

Seen in the crowd: Fady Armanious, Bill Baldwin, Hallie Vanderhider, Tony Buzbee, Samantha Scott, Tony Bradfield, Jennifer and Scott Allison, Monica and Joe Casiano, Cherie and John Lindley, Jenna Lindley, Shelli and Steve Lindley, Matthew Lindley, Ginger Baldwin, Raeann and Randy Bates, Natalie and Shaun Hodge, Cheryl Boblitt, Tama Lundquist, Tena Lundquist Faust, Alvin Abraham, Travis Torrence, Christian Morales, Phyllis Williams, Meg Toups, Chelsea Collmer, Laurie Sanders , Chris LaFollette, Lauren Morris, Vicki Luna, Emily Schmeltz, Michael Vanderhider, Lauren Varnado, and many more.

