Houston Astros hometown hero's big return headlines can't-miss Hall of Fame Weekend

This weekend marks a major moment for the red-hot Houston Astros, as a pivotal pitcher and fan favorite returns to the mound to lead his team that’s atop the American League.

After missing the Astros World Series run last year with a serious and nagging forearm injury — one that has also kept him from playing this season — Lance McCullers, Jr., the fiery team leader known for his devastating curveball and finely tuned slider, is making his triumphant return on Saturday, August 13 against the Oakland A’s.

The hometown hero who regularly (and usually secretly, except when we nag him — even during Thanksgiving) gives back to the community, last chatted with CultureMap ahead of last year’s World Series run. (We also talked his clever seltzer concept he concocted with teammate Alex Bregman and Bregman manager/co-partner Tyler Straub.) McCullers returns during Hall of Fame Weekend, which celebrates Astros greats.

Aside from cheering on one of the most valuable and beloved players on the team, fans can expect three days of memorable fun. Here’s a breakdown of the weekend, courtesy of the Astros. Tickets, as always, are available online.

Friday, August 12: Astros vs. Oakland A’s: 7:10 pm

The Astros open a three-game series with the A’s and officially kick off Astros Hall of Fame Weekend. In a continued celebration of the 60th anniversary of professional baseball in Houston, the evening celebrates the 2000s-era Astros for Flashback Friday.

The first 10,000 fans will receive a Billy Wagner 2000s brick red throwback jersey. Former Astros outfielder Willy Taveras will throw out a ceremonial first pitch; the beloved Friday Night Fireworks will feature music from the 2000s.

Pregame Happy Hour presented by Budweiser will take place from 5 pm-7 pm at the Michelob Ultra Bar, with $5 Ultra Drafts, a live D.J., and stadium and skyline views.

Saturday, August 13: Astros vs. Oakland A’s: 6:10 pm

McCullers takes the mound and Astros Hall of Fame Class of 2022 — outfielder Terry Puhl and former front office executive Tal Smith — will be officially inducted in a pregame ceremony that will begin at 5:30 pm. The first 10,000 fans will also receive a Terry Puhl bobblehead.

Sunday, August 14: Astros vs. Oakland A’s: 1:10 pm

The Astros close out the three-game series with the A’s and the six-game homestand. The first 10,000 fans receive a replica Astrodome.

Meanwhile, the team will also also welcome the community of Uvalde, Texas, to Minute Maid Park for Uvalde Strong Day. Along with giving away thousands of tickets to the game to the citizens of Uvalde, 500 citizens will be bussed in on 10 buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience.

A pregame ceremony and ceremonial first pitch will be part of Uvalde Strong Day.

Fans can also purchase Uvalde Strong t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts. The winner of the 50/50 raffle on Sunday will win $10,000 dollars, with the rest of the funds going to Uvalde Strong initiatives. All fans who purchase 50/50 raffles over $100 will receive a Uvalde Strong wristband.