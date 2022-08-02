Alex and Reagan Bregman announce birth of their baby on Instagram

A Houston power couple has just welcomed their first child. Houston Astros star Alex Bregman and his wife, entrepreneur Reagan, announced the birth of their son, Knox Samuel Bregman on Tuesday, August 2.

The Bregmans posted a photo of a quite cozy little Knox — looking warm in a knit beanie and blanket — on Instagram with a simple caption revealing his name. Thousands of well-wishing comments to the couple, who married in 2020, range from Knox’s doting grandmother Laurice Howard to Astros pitcher José Urquidy, who cheered his teammate with, “Congrats Brrrrregybomm!!!”

Little Knox arrives just a day after his father Alex Bregman was scratched from the Astros’ game against the Red Sox on Monday, August 1 and listed as multi-day paternity leave. Soon, Twitter exploded with reports that Reagan Bregman was in labor, and the watch began. News of Knox’s birth was first announced during the broadcast of Monday’s Astros/Red Sox game.

A savvy entrepreneur and mastermind behind the socially conscious athleisure line Exiza, Reagan Bregman has been a popular presence on social media, not only for her empowering posts, but also for her regular pregnancy updates and even shopping tips.

“Overall, I’m feeling pretty good,” she told CultureMap exclusively when the couple announced Samuel in February. “Some days, I’m extremely tired, but now that I’m in my second trimester I feel some energy coming back. I am still running Exiza day to day and we have so many new and exciting additions we are making to the line. I am very lucky I get to work from home though, because some days all I want to do is nap.”

Since then, she has launched a new line of Exiza called Breaking Barriers, which she told CultureMap she’ll get back to running as soon as she’s able.

Alex Bregman, meanwhile, is in fine form this summer, a promising sign for an Astros postseason run. After returning from major injuries including a broken hand last season, the slugger who boasts 13 Breggy Bombs (home runs) this year.

The All Star may play the Red Sox tonight (August 2). Win or lose, Bregman is already guaranteed an unforgettable, grand slam night.