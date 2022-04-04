Hot Houston young professional party springs back with worthy cause

One of Houston’s most beloved nonprofits is bringing back a buzzy spring party popular with the local young professional crowd.

Women of Wardrobe, the social and volunteer arm of Dress for Success Houston, is hosting its annual Spring Fling party on Saturday, April 9 at The Owl Bar in Rice Village (2424 Dunstan Rd., Suite 150).

Now in its 17th year, Spring Fling brings more than 200 young professionals together to party for a benevolent cause. With a ticketed entry ($35), guests can enjoy drinks and bites from Liberty Kitchen, Local Foods, and Terrace 54.

For some swag, attendees can purchase raffle tickets for curated packages from Eureka Heights Brew Co., H Town Restaurant Group, Hemline, Zadok Jewelers, and more.

Proceeds from Spring Fling benefit Dress for Success Houston, the nonprofit aimed at uplifting women and supporting career advancement and providing workwear for interviews and more.

Thus far, Spring Fling has raised more $20,000 so far with pre-purchases, Dress for Success staff tells us.

“Women of Wardrobe brings together smart, talented and driven young professionals from our community to support the mission of Dress for Success Houston,” Marianna Corcoran, its president, tells CultureMap. “I am so proud to be in the company of accomplished women, all of us who share a desire to make a difference. Spring Fling is one of our largest fundraisers for DFS Houston and a chance to celebrate a worthy cause in our community.”

Created in 2003, Women of Wardrobe is an all-women YP group raising awareness of Dress for Success Houston through social events and volunteerism.

---

Spring Fling; The Owl Bar, 2424 Dunstan Rd., Suite 150; 3 pm Saturday, April 9. For tickets, sponsorships, and more information, visit the official website. $35.