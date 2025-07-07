Sip Smart
9 Houston restaurants and bars with deep discounts on bottles of wine
The last thing you want to worry about when opening a bottle of wine is whether you’re breaking the bank. Luckily, Wednesdays aren’t the only day to find wine deals around Houston, with local restaurants and bars pouring bottle discounts throughout the week. Read on to see when and where to find discounted and delicious sips.
Grand Prize
A casual bar may seem like an unlikely destination for wine lovers, but general manager Lindsey Beale describes Grand Prize's list as her "personal passion project." "I definitely felt like there would be other people like me, who would often end up at GP with a group of friends and would love to just share a bottle of wine," she writes in a text. On Tuesdays, every bottle is half off, and glasses of house wine are $6 during happy hour, which takes place daily from 4-8 pm.
KA Sushi
It’s easy to indulge at this Heights’ staple thanks to its daily happy hour from 11:30 am-6:30 pm. Take advantage of half-off wine bottles while enjoying KA Sushi favorites, such as fried miso eggplant or a spicy tuna roll.
Kira
This intimate, 15-seat counter bar from Comma Hospitality combines à la carte sushi with “audio omakase” — a curated vinyl playlist that ranges from hip-hop to rock. On Wednesdays, bottles of wine are 25 percent off, making it the perfect midweek wind-down. Kira is open Wednesdays from 11 am-3 pm, and 5-10 pm.
The Marigold Club
Toast the end of the workday during this French restaurant’s “Golden Hour,” featuring half-off champagne bottles. Make any random weekday feel special by ordering a bottle of bubbly with caviar service. Golden Hour is offer Tuesday through Sunday from 5-6 pm. Champagne is also half-off every Sunday — pair it with the restaurant's recently-introduced, family-style fried chicken special.
Riel
Chef Ryan Lachaine’s neighborhood gem in Montrose brings global flair to Wine Wednesdays. Bottles from France, Greece, Italy, Spain, and even High Plains, Texas, are all half off. Riel is open on Wednesdays from 5-10 pm.
Rosie Cannonball
Sundays are for carbs and cabernet at this Montrose restaurant known for its pastas and wood-fired pizzas. Pair pies like the Lira Rossa Three Cheese with half-off wine bottles, or opt for a lighter dish and consider the catch of the day with a Chardonnay. Rosie Cannonball is open Sundays from 5-10 pm.
Theodore Rex
Downtown Houston's "relaxed fine dining" restaurant has brought back it's annual cellar raid promotion that discounts select bottles from 50-80 percent in July and August. Chef-owner Justin Yu cites a couple of choice deals, including a bottle of allocated Baptiste Cousin “Marie Rose” for $42 (usually $85) and David Moreau Mersault for $104. Those looking to splurge can take advantage of 2004 Krug for $449. "I know that it’s still a hefty price to pay for any bottle of wine, but this is some truly spectacular stuff for not very much more than we pay for it ourselves," Yu writes in an email. The restaurant is open Thursday-Monday from 5-10 pm.
Tony’s
The Greenway Plaza Italian restaurant gets cheeky with its “Adult Daycare” promotion: half-off your first bottle of wine and a complimentary spicy snack mix. Just say, "I’m here for Adult Daycare" anytime during business hours. Tony’s is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 am-10 pm, and Saturdays from 5:30-11 pm.
Trash Panda Drinking Club
This laid-back neighborhood gem has half-off wine bottles daily during happy hour. A food order is required to enjoy the discount, but with a varied menu boasting burgers to birria ramen, you might’ve just discovered a weekly dinner destination. Trash Panda Drinking Club’s Happy Hour is daily from 4-7 pm.