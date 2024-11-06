spreading the trill
Bun B's Trill Burgers coming to 2 Houston suburbs in 2025
Bun B and his partners are bringing Houston two more locations of Trill Burgers. The smash hit smash burger restaurant will open two additional locations in 2025.
- Missouri City: Fort Bend Town Center II
- Spring: 6810 Louetta Rd (former Dairy Queen)
"We are excited to announce new Trill Burgers locations in Spring and Missouri City, coming in 2025. We appreciate the continued support from the community and look forward to bringing Trill to the north and southwest sides of Houston," the company said in a statement.
First introduced at the 2021 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, Trill Burgers grew its popularity with pop-ups and by serving as a vendor at events such as the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and the Coachella Festival. It opened its first brick and mortar location in June 2023 in a former James Coney Island on S. Shepherd Dr. It also has stands at NRG Stadium, Shell Energy Stadium, and TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston.
The restaurant achieved immediate success, drawing long lines of Houstonians as well as celebrities such as Drake, Mike Tyson, and Texans legend Andre Johnson.
The OG Trill Burger has powered the restaurant's success.Courtesy of Trill Burgers
Available as either a beef or vegan patty, Trill Burgers serves a classic smash burger that’s topped with cheese, pickles, onions, and Trill sauce, a tangy, Thousand Island-style dressing that ties it all together. The combination has been a hit, earning a prize on Good Morning America even before the restaurant opened.
That success has not been without controversy. Former Trill Burgers partners Patsy and Benson Vivares sued the company’s partners — Bun B, restaurateur Andy Nguyen, and publicist Nick Scurfield — alleging they’d be unfairly removed from the business. The case has recently been moved from Harris Country to Federal court. Trill Burgers denies the allegations.