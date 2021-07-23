Houston hip hop superstar Bun B debuts new burger pop-up at CultureMap Awards

One of Houston's most prominent food fans is making the leap from advocate to creator. Hip hop legend Bun B has launched Trill Burgers, he announced on Instagram.

The musician, activist, and writer debuted the concept at the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony. Trill Burgers features a diner-style, thin patty cheeseburger that's cooked on a griddle to get properly crispy edges. An enthusiastic crowd devoured the burgers so quickly that it was among the night's first vendors to run out of food.

To bring Trill Burgers to life, Bun B has partnered with California-based restaurateur Andy Nguyen and Sticky's Chicken owners Patsy and Benson Vivares. Dubbed "the mash-up king in the food industry” by the Food Network, Nguyen is best known for Afters Ice Cream, a Southern California sensation with more than 25 locations. Locally, Nguyen partnered the Vivares siblings to transform their popular food truck into a successful brick and mortar restaurant.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we were brainstorming ghost kitchen and pop-up ideas with Andy, and he kept coming back to the concept of smashed burgers,” Patsy Vivares said in a statement. “Through our publicist and friend Nick Scurfield, we set up a meeting with Bun, and we all decided to partner together on this venture. I can’t believe it’s really happening!”

Speaking about the concept at the awards, Bun said Trill Burgers' next pop-up will take place at Sticky's Chicken in August with more events to follow. If all goes according to plan, a permanent restaurant will open by the end of the year.

Other details, such as what sides and drinks Trill Burgers will serve, are light. Here's hoping for crispy fries, onion rings, and trill milkshakes.