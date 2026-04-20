best year yet
Lively crowd celebrates Houston's culinary stars at 2026 Tastemaker Awards
More than 1,000 hungry Houstonians filled Silver Street Studios on April 16 for 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Held annually since 2014, the ceremony recognizes the best of the best in Houston’s culinary scene.
The awards ceremony is the culmination of a months-long process of selecting nominees and featuring them in a special editorial series. It draws a who’s-who of chefs, bartenders, restaurateurs, and other notables who gather to celebrate Houston’s dynamic culinary scene.
Shawn Singh, who has grown his @shawnthefoodsheep account to more than 250,000 followers on both Instagram and TikTok, served as the night’s emcee.
This year’s Tastemaker Awards benefited the Southern Smoke Foundation, which was founded in 2015 to offer emergency relief funding and access to mental health services to members of the food and beverage industry. Through the popular Southern Smoke Festival, its wine-based fundraiser Decanted, and other events, the organization has provided more than $16 million in grants to food and beverage workers in need.
Special thanks to this year’s sponsors for making the night such as success. They include Maker's Mark, Culinary Khancepts, Herradura Tequila, Ritual Zero Proof + Seedlip, Shutto, and NXT LVL EVENT.
Almost 20 of this year’s nominated restaurants served delectable bites at the event. They included:
- Tempura shrimp by Aga’s
- Crawfish sausage corn dog by Perseid at the Hotel Saint Augustine
- Banana pate a choux by Greenway Coffee
- Carrot Cavatelli by Camaraderie
- Toum chicken Caesar salad by Craft Pita
- Gulf shrimp dip by Credence
- Dandy’s chilaquiles by Dandelion Cafe
- Tasmanian wagyu anticucho by Fielding’s Steak
- Grilled gossip lamb chops by Kitchen Rumors
- Wagyu barbacoa by Latuli
- Salted rum butterscotch iced latte by Little Dreamer Coffee
- Raw oysters by Little’s Oyster Bar
- Banh mi by Local Foods
- “Not Hawaiian” pizza by Murray’s Pizza & Wine
- Jjamppong dumplings by North China
- Iced chai latte by Un Caffe
- Dolmades by Yiayia’s Greek Kitchen
- Cubano and El Penny by Yuma
Local restaurant group Culinary Khancept brought all of its concepts to the VIP suite. They included:
- Steak tartare by Leo’s River Oaks
- Tuna and avocado martini crudo by The Audrey Restaurant & Bar
- Black bean tamal and vanilla cream puff by Mayahuel
- Oyster and shrimp cocktail by Liberty Kitchen
- Wagyu potstickers by State Fare
After a brief introduction, Singh gave out the night’s awards, including the prizes for Bar of the Year, Rising Star Chef of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, and Best Sandwich, this year’s wildcard category. Winners were chosen by a judges panel of restaurant industry experts — except Best New Restaurant, which was voted on by CultureMap readers.
Winners accepted gorgeous glass trophies onstage and posed for pictures. Get the full list of winners here.
Since its launch in 2014, our Tastemaker Awards have been the city’s defining food event where A-list dining names mix with passionate dining fans. The dynamic crowd and truly delicious food made 2026 the best year yet.
Our hearty congratulations to the winners and our thanks to the sponsors, participants, and attendees. Scroll through the above photos to relive the night, and we’ll see you next year.
---
The Tastemaker Awards ceremony was sponsored in Houston by Maker's Mark, Culinary Khancepts, Herradura Tequila, Ritual Zero Proof + Seedlip, Shutto, and NXT LVL EVENT. A portion of proceeds benefitted our nonprofit partner, the Southern Smoke Foundation.