This week in eating
9 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, closings, and more
From po’boys to fibermaxxing, Houston eateries and chefs continue to flex their culinary chops. Read on to find out how Brennan’s of Houston is commemorating its anniversary, which two restaurants are now under one roof, and which Houston classic has added breakfast enchiladas to its menu.
Openings and Closings
Maggie’s Coffee has opened in Energy Tower II, an office building in the Energy Corridor. Named after Mac Haik’s beagle, the former football pro’s restaurant group developed the project, with Gin Braverman as designer. The cafe sources its beans from Independence Coffee Co. in Bastrop and offers bites from local Kraftsmen Bakery. Open Monday–Friday from 7 am–3 pm, Maggie’s Coffee is located at 11720 Katy Freeway.
Crawfish Cafe and Pho Prime, two concepts from Houston's Mamba Hospitality Group, have combined into a newly renovated, 10,000-square-foot space in Chinatown. The full-service, dual-concept restaurant provides diners with menus for both Crawfish Cafe’s New Orleans–inspired fare and Pho Prime’s traditional Vietnamese dishes. The two dining rooms feature cultural accents from Vietnam and New Orleans, including two 20-foot, side-by-side murals by Houston artist Donkeeboy. The restaurant is open daily from 11 am-10 pm at 11209 Bellaire Boulevard.
Pie Tap Pizza has tapped out of its only Houston location. The Dallas-based restaurant announced on Facebook that it had closed as of Friday, March 6. Open less than a year in the Novel Residences luxury apartment building, the restaurant made its pizza with dough that uses a 96-hour fermentation process.
Events
Thursday, March 12
Bayou City Po’boys on Parade
Local chefs are putting a spin on the classic sandwich for this six-week pop-up presented by Blue Plate Mayo. The event kicks off at Blood Bros. BBQ on March 12 from 12–2 pm and wraps up April 2 at Eunice with a crawfish boil. Winnie’s, Killen’s in the Heights, BB’s Tex-Orleans on White Oak, and Josephine’s are also participating.
Monday, March 16
Eastward Bound: A Farewell Collaboration
There’s only one night left of this two-night event featuring a five-course meal that showcases the flavors of Burma, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Suu Khin of Burmalicious, Sherman Yeung of Tobiuo Sushi, Willet Feng of Borrowed Goods, and Christine Ha of The Blind Goat and Stuffed Belly are joining together to honor their Asian heritage and bid farewell to Feng and his wife Diane as they leave Houston for a new endeavor in Taiwan. Tickets are $100 per person for the Monday, March 16 dinner, which begins at 5 pm. The Blind Goat (8145 Long Point Road) is hosting the event.
Throughout March
Brennan’s of Houston Anniversary
The Houston mainstay is celebrating its March 5, 1967 opening with a $67 three-course menu featuring turtle soup, pecan-crusted Gulf fish, and demi strawberry shortcake. Diners can pair the meal with a $67 bottle of Chardonnay or Cabernet. The special is available for lunch, brunch, and dinner throughout March. Brennan’s of Houston is located at 3300 Smith Street.
Hai for Her at Uchi and Uchiko
Hai Hospitality is honoring Women’s History Month with the launch of its fifth annual Hai for Her initiative. Uchi and Uchiko are offering a special banana sundae for March, with a percentage of proceeds benefiting Girls Inc. The $11 dessert combines banana sorbet with candied coconut, coconut caramel, crispy plantains, black sesame salt, and brûléed banana. Uchi is located at 904 Westheimer Road., and Uchiko is at 1801 Post Oak Boulevard.
New Menus
Bellagreen
Joining the “fibermaxxing” movement, Bellagreen’s spring menu is fiber-forward with dishes like gluten-free lemon blueberry cheesecake with a coconut hemp crust and the Golden Glow roasted veggie bowl with quinoa and pumpkin seeds. The seasonal menu is available through May 31. The restaurant’s gluten-free mac and cheese has also returned as a permanent fixture, along with a “build your own mac” option with vegetables and proteins.
Goode Co. Taqueria
The Tex-Mex restaurant has overhauled its menu for the first time in seven years, with a fresh lineup featuring street tacos, tostadas, loaded fries, and a crispy chicken sandwich. Breakfast offerings include the Saddle Up Enchiladas topped with two eggs and the LG Special taco with chorizo, egg, refried beans, and cheddar. The menu is available now at 4902 Kirby Drive.