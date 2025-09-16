let's go tacos
Houston taqueria's 2 new locations will serve cocktails by Anvil owner
A staple Houston taqueria will open two new locations before the end of the year. Tacos A Go Go is moving its Heights location and adding a new outpost in Briargrove/Memorial.
The restaurant has claimed the former Lola Neighborhood Diner (1102 Yale St.) and Killen’s STQ (2231 S. Voss Rd.) spaces for the new restaurants, which are scheduled to open in late 2025. As both of these locations are substantially larger than either Tacos A Go Go’s current Heights location on White Oak Dr. or its original location in Midtown, they will offer larger kitchens with room to prepare family packs from sister concept Fajitas A Go Go and to make fresh corn and flour tortillas throughout the day.
Both new locations will offer bar seating — a first for Tacos A Go Go. Adding bars means serving cocktails, To create a cocktail menu, founder Sharon Haynes turned to Anvil owner Bobby Heugel, who is a longtime Tacos A Go Go customer. Known for businesses such as Anvil, Refuge, and his former agave bar The Pastry War, Heugel’s cocktail menu will take inspiration from Mexican cocktails and ingredients and utilize tequilas and mezcals from family-owned distilleries.
“I’ve always wanted to have a real bar inside Tacos A Go Go with margaritas, mezcal and Mexican cocktails. These two locations have the space for it, and when Bobby offered to help, we knew it was meant to be," Haynes said in a statement."
“I’ve been a fan of Tacos A Go Go for nearly 20 years, so this project is especially exciting for me,” Heugel added. “I’m working to bring the same creativity and care their team puts into the food to the bar program, so guests enjoy an experience that feels just as fun and delicious as the tacos.”
Both restaurant will serve Tacos A Go Go’s familiar menu. Led by chef and co-owner Maribel Gomez, it includes street-style tacos with fillings such as carne guisada, pastor, picadillo, and barbacoa. In addition, the restaurant offers breakfast tacos all day and more elevated options such as grilled shrimp and smoked brisket. Non-taco options include burritos, quesadillas, and salads.
“I came to this country in 1991 with a dream of cooking the food I grew up with,” Gomez said. “To share those recipes here, in a place that has become my community, is a dream come true. Thirty years later, I’m proud to be doing what I love and grateful for the chance to bring people together with food that reminds me of home and hopefully makes them feel at home, too.”
Tacos A Go Go will announce grand opening plans for both locations in the weeks to come.