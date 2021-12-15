Popular fajitas to-go restaurant relocates to Greenway Plaza ghost kitchen

A Houston fajitas favorite will soon have a new home. Fajitas A Go Go will give up its brick and mortar location on Kirby Drive and transition into a ghost kitchen that will operate out of the new Tacos A Go Go that's coming soon to Greenway Plaza.

Becoming a to-go only ghost kitchen reflects the reality of Fajitas A Go Go's operations. As its name implies, 95 percent of its business is already to-go, making it easy to give up the dine-in space at 5404 Kirby Dr. it has occupied since 2016. Integrating into the new Tacos A Go Go at 3773 Richmond Ave will streamline operations and achieve other benefits.

"With our new Tacos A Go Go location opening a few blocks away, this move just made sense," co-founder Sharon Haynes said in a statement. "The new location is perfect since it is in the same area as our original location with more parking, easier access, and allows us to take advantage of our new ordering technology and expand our delivery area.”

Known primarily for its fajitas made with beef sirloin and rotisserie chicken, Fajitas A Go Go also offers salads, chips and salsa, and enchiladas. As co-founder Mallory Buford told CultureMap's "What's Eric Eating" podcast, using sirloin flap steak instead of the traditional skirt steak has major benefits.

"Skirt steak, we understand why it was originally used, but to make it palatable you have to use marinades or tenderizers," Buford said. "We didn't want to do that. We knew that there are better cuts of meat out there that taste like steak. That's what we use flap meat. We think it tastes more like beef instead of pineapple or soy sauce."

Fajitas A Go Go's last day at the Kirby location will be December 24. It will reopen a few days later on Richmond, according to a release. An opening date for the new Tacos A Go Go will be announced soon.