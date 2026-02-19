greenside taking shape
4 wellness concepts are first tenants at new Memorial City development
Greenside, the wellness-focused development in a former warehouse complex located just north of Memorial City Mall at 1085 Gessner Rd, has announced its first tenants. They include a curated mix of modern wellness and standout dining.
Honest Mary’s, the fast-casual restaurant known for chef-crafted bowls made from scratch with thoughtfully sourced ingredients, is slated to open this fall. The Greenside location will be the second in Houston for the Austin-based restaurant, joining an outpost in the River Oaks Shopping Center that opened last year. The concept’s CEO, Nelson Monteith, started Honest Mary’s in 2017 in order to fulfill his vision of a restaurant which could serve food that’s fast, fresh, and affordable. Guests choose from signature bowls or build their own, starting with warm grains and seasonal roasted vegetables and finishing with house-made dressings and toppings.
“We wanted to open a second Houston location quickly to build on the momentum from River Oaks,” Monteith said in a statement. “Memorial has long been a key West Houston community for us, and Greenside stood out immediately because of the team behind it. With MetroNational, Radom Capital, and Michael Hsu Office of Architecture involved, it felt like a winning trifecta and made the decision easy.”
Greenside guests can also expect the health bar Leemoo. The brand’s vibrant menu of smoothies, açaí bowls, and fresh-pressed juices uses proprietary smoothie and açaí formulations, house-made ingredients, and carefully sourced produce. Crafted around balance, flavor, and performance, Leemoo seeks to deliver exceptional taste and everyday vitality, according to press materials. With one location in the Montrose Collective, the Greenside spot will be Leemoo’s second location in Houston.
The award-winning day spa Hiatus is also part of Greenside’s lineup. The concept blends nourishment with rejuvenation, offering guests expert-led, results-driven treatments and a calm, welcoming environment. The spa aims to redefine self-care as an essential part of an everyday routine.
“We’re very excited to bring Hiatus to Memorial and continue expanding into Texas communities,” said Kate Sazer, CEO of Hiatus. “Our goal is to make… self-care approachable and part of everyone’s routine, helping guests feel better, recharge, and prioritize wellness as a regular part of life.”
Solidcore, the acclaimed high-intensity, low-impact fitness brand known for its signature reformer-based workouts, is opening a location at Greenside. The studio already has locations in the Heights and Montrose, and is known for offering a premier, full-body training experience that redefines luxury fitness.
“Greenside reflects the kind of environment we look for when bringing Solidcore into a community,” said Josh Rainey, Solidcore’s senior director of real estate and growth. “It’s a place designed for connection and everyday routines, and that aligns closely with how our members experience our studios. We’re looking forward to becoming part of the Memorial area and creating a welcoming space where people can build strength, consistency and community close to home.”
Greenside is a collaboration between MetroNational, the real estate development firm that owns and operates Memorial City, and Radom Capital, the Houston-based developer behind M-K-T Heights and the Montrose Collective, among others. Designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, Greenside is designed to be a community destination with a welcoming, family-centric neighborhood experience in West Houston.
“Greenside is being thoughtfully designed as a place where people can gather and enjoy the best of what Houston has to offer every day of the week,” said Danna Diamond, vice president of leasing at MetroNational. “This initial mix represents the kind of brands we’re proud to bring to Memorial and west Houston: experience-driven, authentic, and rooted in quality.”
Additional leasing announcements will be shared in the coming months as Greenside continues to take shape.