bonjour, sophie
French-inspired cocktail bar raises the roof at Montrose development
Montrose will soon welcome a new rooftop bar and cocktail lounge. Sophie Cocktail and Terrace Bar will open in early July at the Montrose Collective mixed-use development.
Located above Uchi in the former Idle Hands/Rosemont space, Sophie offers two different atmospheres, both of which are inspired by the South of France. On the first floor, patrons will find Downstairs at Sophie, which is described as an intimate, 20-seat cocktail lounge. Upstairs is home to 2,000-square-foot rooftop patio with room for 80 people.
Downstairs features red lacquered walls, chandeliers, mirrored ceilings, and fabrics with floral and animal prints. The upstairs terrace features plenty of plant life and a mix of seating options to accommodate both small and large groups.
Owner Ashley Muncie has worked in the service industry in Houston, El Paso, Odessa, and for Miami’s Groot Hospitality. During her time living in France, she worked for noted fashion brands Dior, Sacai, and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Sophie’s location in the heart of Montrose lured Muncie into opening her own project.
“We decided to open Sophie to give Houstonians a new cocktail and bar experience in a unique and transportive space,” Muncie tells CultureMap in an email. “We are thrilled to be in the vibrant Montrose neighborhood and look forward to creating memorable experiences for our guests.”
Muncie worked with chef Anthony Anderson (Uchi, Nobie’s) on Sophie’s menu. Options include cheese and charcuterie boards; a burger topped with caramelized onions and gruyere; fettuccine with lemon butter and caviar; and a dessert called The Swan, a pistachio cake with pistachio sable and raspberry confit. Brunch will be served on the weekends.
Cocktail options include The King’s Lover, an carajillo variation made with vodka, Liquor 43, and Maven cold brew; the Mademoiselle Sophie made with vodka, lime, and Chambord; and the Scent of a Rose made with rose vodka, grapefruit vodka, rose syrup, lemon, elderflower, and sparkling rosé. Both the upstairs and downstairs will serve wines and a selection of shots, while the terrance will feature a seasonal spritz menu with more experiential cocktails available served on the first floor.
Live music and DJs will add to the overall environment. Muncie writes that she’s looking forward to hosting a diverse array of customers.
“Just as Houston is a melting pot of cultures and people, Sophie is a welcoming place for all Houstonians,” Muncie added. “Whether you're looking to relax with a good drink on our terrace, enjoy brunch with friends, or take in live music, we have an experience for everyone.”
Sophie isn't the only new concept coming to the mixed-use development. Októ, a Mediterranean restaurant from the team behind Doris Metropolitan and Hamsa, will open later this summer.