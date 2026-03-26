For nine of the 10 categories in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, our judges’ panel picks the winners. The one exception is Best New Restaurant, where we ask CultureMap readers to vote for the champion.
We’ve matched up 16 Houston restaurants that opened in 2025 in a bracket-style, head-to-head tournament. To keep things interesting, round one always matches up restaurants that have a common tie, whether it’s geography, style of cuisine, or something a little more ephemeral. Let the debates begin!
Voting is open now at this link. People may vote once per day. The results are closely monitored for cheating and other shenanigans, so don’t even try to game the system. Round one ends at 11:59 pm on Monday, March 30, and the tournament continues through April 14.
Which restaurant will win? Find out April 16 at the Tastemaker Awards party at Silver Street Studios. We’ll dine on bites from this year’s nominated restaurants and sip cocktails from our sponsors before revealing the winners in our short and sweet ceremony.
Buy your tickets now before they sell out.
Here are the eight matchups in round one of the Best New Restaurant tournament:
Agnes and Sherman vs. Camaraderie
This matchup features two of the most exciting restaurants in the Heights. At Agnes and Sherman, chef Nick Wong earned Restaurant of the Year from Texas Monthly with his Asian American spin on classic diner fare. Camaraderie’s creative French cooking represents the culmination of chef-owner Shawn Gawle’s time working at some of the country’s best restaurants. Both restaurants have beverage offerings that are as ambitious as their food, but only one will advance to round two.
Chardon vs. Perseid
Two French restaurants in luxury hotels square off in this matchup. At Chardon in the Thompson Hotel, veteran Houston chef E.J. Miller puts a Texas spin on classics like beef cheek bourguignon made with Texas wagyu and seared foie gras paired with cornbread. Genre-bending dishes like crawfish sausage helped Perseid earn a best new restaurant nod from Bon Appetit. Both restaurants are brunch destinations, but only one will move on in this tournament.
Latuli vs. Zaranda
Veteran Houston chefs square off in this matchup. At Latuli, chef Bryan Caswell draws upon his lengthy career, with a wide-ranging menu that includes seafood, pastas, and his signature pork chop. James Beard Award winner Hugo Ortega is California Dreamin’ at Zaranda in downtown, where the restaurant’s namesake metal basket is used to cook seafood. Both establishments are two of Texas Monthly’s favorite new restaurants, but only one will move on.
Boo's Burgers vs. Jane and the Lion Bakehouse
Two pop-ups that have become brick-and-mortar restaurants square off in this matchup. Diners are flocking to Boo’s Burgers for the signature smash burger, as well as specials like gumbo and a top notch shrimp po’ boy. Chef Jane Wild is looking to earn her second Tastemaker Award for this cafe in the Heights that features breads, pastries, and savory items made from locally sourced, high-quality ingredients. Both restaurants offer good value and friendly service, but only one will see round two.
Kaisen Sushi vs. Oru
Two very different sushi experiences square off in this matchup. Not only does Kaisen Sushi serve restaurant-quality sushi at grocery store prices, but chef-owner Sunny Bertsch’s candid social media posts have helped it build a devoted following. A sister concept to omakase destination Neo, Oru allows diners to craft their meals from a range of a la carte options, including the essential smoked trout roe with butter and fish-shaped cakes. Both restaurants slice a nice piece of sashimi, but only one will advance in this tournament.
Fielding's Steak vs. Yiayia's Greek Kitchen
This matchup features two of the latest arrivals in the River Oaks/Upper Kirby area. As its name implies, Fielding’s Steak is focused on beef, with wet-aged and dry-aged Prime cuts, as well as wagyu beef from America, Australia, and Japan. Similar to the glow up that created Little’s Oyster Bar, the former Yia Yia Mary’s got a luxury makeover that focused on seafood — think Mediterranean sea bass and grilled octopus — paired with Greek wines and a thoughtful design. Both restaurants have wide-ranging menus and spacious dining rooms, but only one will advance to round two.
Barbacana vs. Hypsi
Two chef-driven restaurants meet in this matchup. At Barbacana, chef Christian Hernandez and his team celebrate Houston’s diverse food culture with both an a la carte menu and tasting menu. Terrence Gallivan dives deep into Italian fare at Hypsi, with a menu that includes house made pastas, focaccia, and a show-stopping mozzarella cart. Both chefs have worked at some of Houston’s best restaurants, but only one will move on to round two.
Kitchen Rumors vs. Murray's Pizza & Wine
Two intriguing second concepts from the operators of successful Houston restaurants face off in this matchup. As part of the hospitality group behind fine dining restaurant Amrina, Kitchen Rumors puts an Indian-inspired twist on dishes like butter chicken ramen and spaghetti that swaps traditional bolognese with lamb keema. Murray’s Pizza & Wine builds on the success of salad concept Leaf & Grain with sourdough pies, a compelling selection of small plates, and a carefully chosen wine list. Both restaurants are welcome additions to their neighborhoods, but only one will advance to round two.
Photo by Julie Soefer
French classics such as terrine and coq au vin are on the menu at Perseid.
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The Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Houston by Maker's Mark, Culinary Khancepts, Herradura Tequila, Ritual Zero Proof + Seedlip, Shutto, NXT LVL EVENT, and more to be announced. A portion of proceeds will benefit our nonprofit partner, the Southern Smoke Foundation.