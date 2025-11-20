dun huang destination
New Chinatown restaurant serves up AYCE sushi and more for $37
The couple behind two of Houston's most dynamic Asian restaurants has added a third concept to their portfolio. Seven Sushi & Robata is the latest project from Grace and Leo Xia.
Located in the former Fu Fu Restaurant space within essential Chinatown shopping center Dun Huang Plaza (9889 Bellaire Blvd, Ste. E209), Seven Sushi & Robata is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves sushi, grilled items (robata), and appetizers. The couple also operate Chinese restaurant Duck N Bao and all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue concept Hongdae 33, which is also located in Dun Huang Plaza.
“Chinatown on Bellaire is one of the most exciting dining destinations, and because we already have another restaurant in the plaza, it’s easy to manage both,” Grace Xia said in a statement. “There aren’t many all-you-can-eat sushi restaurants in the area, and with so many offices nearby, we wanted to offer something fresh and approachable for lunch or dinner. And if Hongdae has an overflow crowd, we can suggest guests visit Seven for robata so they can still get their barbecue fix.”
Similar to Hongdae 33’s $36, all-you-can-eat menu, Seven Sushi offers diners the choice of a $37 or $57 menu. The $37 offering includes dozens of choices such as:
- Sushi and Sashimi: Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, octopus, etc.
- Classic sushi rolls: Tuna, spicy tuna, salmon, spicy salmon, Philadelphia, California, etc.
- House sushi rolls: Caterpillar, Houston, Volcano, etc.
- Cold appetizers: Octopus crudo, black pepper tuna, salmon with mango salsa, etc.
- Hot appetizers: Gyoza, takoyaki, spring roll, tempura, etc.
- Robata: Chicken skin, chicken wing, teriyaki chicken thigh, Japanese sausage, etc.
Stepping up to the $57 menu brings access to more premium items, including:
- Sushi and sashimi: Whole scallop, bluefin tuna, salmon belly
- Cold appetizers: Yellowtail and jalapeno, truffle salmon sashimi, scallop with seared krab and fish egg
- House sushi rolls: Toro jalapeno, OMG, Chirashi
- Robata: Galbi, Hawaiian ribeye, Cajun shrimp, garlic butter shrimp
The restaurant’s extensive beverage program includes wine, beer, sake, cocktails, and non-alcoholic options. Like the food, they’re affordable, with beers at $4 or $6, wines starting at $10 per glass, and cocktails priced at $11 or $15.
The 4,000-square-foot space seats 160. The Xias worked with the same designer as they employed for both Duck N Bao and Hongdae 33 to created a space that stone tiles, brass accents, and a blend of traditional Japanese and Chinese elements.
“I feel really good about this one,” Grace Xia added. “The design is very different from Hongdae’s, but like all our restaurants, we’re sourcing fresh, high-quality ingredients at a fair price. We want everyone to enjoy good food at a reasonable value.”
The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30 am until midnight. It does not accept reservations. Dining is limited to two hours.