Here are the nominees for 2026 Rising Star Chef of the Year:
Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk
Few Houston chefs are riding as high as the “block captain” of the West African restaurant. Since opening its Montrose location in 2024, ChòpnBlọk has earned a spot on the New York Times’ list of America’s 50 best restaurants, a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide, and a spot on Esquire’s list of Best New Restaurants. Amosu is also a semifinalist for Best Chef: Texas in the 2026 James Beard Awards. Amosu keeps things fresh with frequent collaborations, including a “Brunch After Dark” party with Houston icon The Breakfast Klub that’s happening this Thursday, February 26.
Joseph Boudreaux, Boo's Burgers
The chef made the big leap from pop-up to brick and mortar with his location on the Navigation Esplanade. That means more Houstonians than ever are savoring Boudreaux’s burgers, which use his custom beef blend and smoky burger sauce. Frequent specials, including a Friday seafood offering that’s included both a fish sandwich and an overstuffed shrimp po’ boy, demonstrate the chef’s skills with a wide variety of cuisines.
Christian Hernandez, Barbacana
At his ambitious restaurant in downtown, Hernandez showcases the skills he acquired at restaurants such as Oxheart, March, and New York’s pioneering Contra, which earned a Michelin star for its constantly-evolving, affordable tasting menu. The chef brings some of Contra’s spirit to Barbacana, where the a la carte menu is supplemented with a nightly tasting that’s inspired by Houston’s diverse cuisine and powered by local ingredients. Don’t miss signature dishes like the buttered onion tart with crab or the dry-aged duck with pistachio dukka.
Frank Hernandez, Credence
As chef de cuisine, Hernandez is responsible for executive chef-owner Levi Goode’s vision of modern Texas cuisine that’s cooked over live fire. Dishes like the deviled crab with smoky tomato butter, roasted seafood tower, and pork rib chop schnitzel have made Credence a smash hit. With Hernandez at the helm, the kitchen demonstrated a consistently high level of execution — making Credence one of nine new Houston restaurants to earn Recommended status in the Michelin Guide.
Suu Khin, Burmalicious
The chef, who earned a James Beard Award nomination and a CultureMap Tastemaker Award for Best Pop-Up/Startup in 2025, is looking to further extend her reach. She’s a regular for lunches at Third Place, and her occasional dinner services typically sell out quickly. Turns out Houstonians have a voracious appetite for Burmese dishes such a tea leaf salad, lemongrass fish noodles, and duck puffs.
Raffi Nasr, Craft Pita
The chef brings a lot of innovation to his fast casual Lebanese restaurant that won Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year in the 2023 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Taking some inspiration from social media, Nasr has developed his own take on viral dishes such as the chicken Caesar wrap and the crispy shawarma. He also rolled out Craft Pita’s first ever brunch service, including the knafeh that became one of his collaboration pizzas at Pizaro’s.
Alexandra “Allie” Peña, Bludorn
After successfully serving as the opening executive chef for Bar Bludorn, Peña earned a promotion to executive chef of Aaron Bludorn’s fine dining flagship restaurant. Under her leadership, not only do fan favorites like the short rib ravioli and dry-aged duck remain as vital as ever, but diners will notice a rotating roster of new additions such as a madai crudo or orecchiette with saffron nage.
JC Ricks, Dandelion Cafe
Like the debate over Houston’s best burger, where to find the city’s best pancakes is surely a debate that will never be truly resolved. However, any list of candidates would certainly include Dandelion Cafe, where Ricks, the restaurant’s executive chef and co-owner, serves a version with the right balance of crispy edges and a fluffy interior. Indeed, all of the classics at Dandelion — from its sweet and spicy chicken and waffles to three-egg omelets and a range of sandwiches — demonstrates Ricks’ attention to detail and commitment to making classic fare that’s as good as it can be.
Adrian Torres, Maximo
Last year, Local Foods Group owner Benjy Levit and culinary director Seth Siegel-Gardner challenged the then-26-year-old Torres to lead Maximo’s transformation from neighborhood taqueria to fine-ish dining destination. Not only did Torres meet the challenge, he exceeded it, earning a StarChefs Rising Star award and leading Maximo to a Bib Gourmand. From delicate raw seafood dishes to the over-the-top comfort of his chicken Milanese with green spaghetti, Torres shows a deep understanding of how to create a dish.
Nicolas Vera, Casaema/Papalo Taqueria
Already well-regarded for Casaema, the Mexico City-inspired breakfast and lunch concept that holds a Bib Gourmand designation, Vera earned another major accolades with the Michelin inspectors also recognized Papalo with a Bib. Working alongside his partner, Tastemaker Awards Pastry Chef of the Year winner Stephanie Velasquez, Vera blends classic Mexican techniques with Houston ingredients to create memorable bites. His skills range from Papalo’s signature confit carrot taco to Casaema’s over-the-top pambazo, a giant sandwich of roasted pork and black beans served on a house made bun.
