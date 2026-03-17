Easter provides an opportunity for Christians all over the world to reflect on the miracle of Christ’s resurrection and the profound sacrifice he made for humanity.
While we’re not sure how eating an elaborate brunch became so closely associated with the holiday, Houston restaurants have embraced the trend wholeheartedly, with epic feasts in a range of cuisines and price points. Thankfully, Houstonians of all faiths — or no faith at all — can feast without committing to any particular religious viewpoint.
Since the holiday doesn’t take place until Sunday, April 5, CultureMap will update this list periodically as more restaurants share their plans with us. Given the holiday’s popularity, reservations are strongly recommended.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar
The Uptown French restaurant will celebrate Easter with a three-course, $68 brunch. Options include lobster bisque, leek and corn tart with smoked salmon, beef “Comme Unbourguignon,” spring vegetable risotto, and profiteroles. A kid’s menu is also available for $32.
Haywire
The Texas-inspired restaurant in Memorial City will serve an Easter brunch buffet with carving stations, a taco bar, a seafood bar, desserts, and more. Served from 10 am-3 pm, it’s priced at $60 for adults and $20 for kids 5-12.
Hugo’s
The Montrose restaurant will serve its celebrated Sunday brunch buffet from 10 am-3 pm. It will feature all of its typical dishes along with a carving station, seasonal items, and Easter desserts. The cost is $58 for adults and $17 for children.
King Steak
The Uptown restaurant is serving a family-style feast for Easter brunch. Priced at $75 for adults and $35 for kids 10 and under, the meal includes beef tenderloin, salmon piccata, honey-glazed ham, lemon-ricotta pancakes, brioche French toast, and more. Brunch is served from 11 am-4 pm.
Leo’s River Oaks
Winner of Best New Restaurant in the 2025 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, Leo’s recently-introduced brunch menu includes options such as beef carpaccio with shaved truffle, a Bacon Slab Benedict with foie onion jam, and brioche French toast. Pair them with classic cocktails, including mimosas, bellinis, and Bloody Marys. Brunch is served from 10 am-3 pm.
Liberty Kitchen
The Southern-inspired seafood restaurant will supplement its regular brunch fare with specials such as a Coastal Benedict, made with poached Maine lobster or a Chesapeake crab cake. In addition, the restaurant will be decorated for the holiday, and the Easter Bunny will stop by for photos. Brunch is served from 9 am-3 pm.
Nobu
For Easter, the globally-renowned sushi restaurant will supplement its Sunday brunch buffet with chef stations serving prime rib with spicy amazu ponzu, roasted salmon, short rib-stuffed bao buns, and parmesan truffle fice with rock shrimp. The $85 meal will be served from 11 am-2 pm.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
All locations of the locally-owned steakhouse will an Easter ham special ($49), consisting of double-smoked, triple-glazed ham with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine, plus a choice of pear salad or carrot ginger soup. A kids meal is also available for $19. For dinner, get the restaurant’s signature pork chop, plus a choice of soup or salad and dessert for $49.
Rainbow Lodge
Located in Lazybrook/Timbergrove, the fine dining restaurant is known for its wild game. For Easter, it will serve a three-course, $69 menu ($39 kids menu also available). Choices include smoked duck gumbo, marinated Gulf shrimp salad, hanger steak and eggs, grilled rack of lamb, braised bison short rib Benedict, and croissant bread pudding.
Remi at the Hotel Granduca
The Uptown restaurant will supplement its regular brunch menu with Easter specials, including black truffle deviled eggs, potato and leek soup, braised lamb shank with polenta, and duck leg confit with duck fat hash brown. The meal also includes Easter egg hunts at 10 am and 11:30 am, along with photos with the Easter bunny.
Sixty Vines
The wine-obsessed restaurant recently updated its brunch menu with new items such as carrot cake pancakes, avocado Benedict croissant, a shareable brunch board, and the “Winemaker’s Breakfast” with eggs, hash browns, sausage, and sourdough toast. Beverage options into a matcha martini, frozé, and the Scarlet Letter Sangria made with tequila, sparkling rosé, orange bitters, mixed berry simple syrup, and and pomegranate.
State Fare Kitchen and Bar
Both the Memorial City and The Woodlands locations of the Texas comfort food restaurant will supplement its regular brunch menu with seasonal specials such as hummingbird pancakes. In addition, the restaurant will be decorated for Easter and feature a DJ spinning from 12-4 pm.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
Both the Memorial and Energy Corridor locations of this Houston classic will offer an Easter brunch buffet from 11 am-3 pm. Priced at $32.95 ($12.95 for kids 5-12), the selections include chicken flautas, ceviche, shrimp cocktail, pancakes, eggs cooked-to-order, street tacos, and five of the restaurant’s most popular enchiladas — Mexico City, Refugio, Puebla, Crystal City, and Chihuahua Beef. Pair them with agua frescas or $4 cocktails (mimosas, champagne, Bloody Mary, or red sangria).
Toro Toro at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston
The restaurant will serve its decadent Easter brunch buffet from 11 am-3 pm. Priced at $145 for adults and $65 for children 12 and under, the meal includes a seafood and sushi station, a carving station, a Texas Charcuterie Board, classic breakfast fare, and a “grand dessert display.” Reservations are required.
Traveler's Table
The Montrose restaurant will supplement its typical brunch fare with Easter-themed drinks and dishes, including the Pretty in Pink (vodka, almond orgeat, lemon juice, simple, strawberries, and mint), truffled Easter eggs, grilled lamb lollipops, and strawberry matcha shortcake. These specials are available Friday, April 3 through Sunday, April 5 from 10 am-2:30 pm.
Uchi Houston
Usually only open for dinner, the Montrose sushi will offer a special, six-course, $120 lunch for two on Easter Sunday. Served from 11 am-2:30 pm, the menu includes fan favorite dishes such as hama chili, nigiri, sashimi, temaki, and the popular fried milk dessert. The a la carate, core dinner menu will also be available.
Zaranda
This new restaurant in downtown will celebrate its first Easter with a $59, three-course menu ($17 for kids 12 and under). Served from 10 am - 3 pm, the meal begins with cornbread, followed by a choice of spring salad, artichoke soup, campechana, or braised lamb empanadas. Entree choices include steak and eggs, roast chicken, rainbow trout, rice with vegetables, and braised lamb hash. Two dessert options round out the meal.