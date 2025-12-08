goodbye, grand lux
Eclectic comfort food restaurant to shutter after 21 years in Houston
A staple of the Galleria-area dining scene will soon serve its last meal. Grand Lux Cafe will close January 24, 2026.
A representative provided CultureMap with a statement from Alethea Rowe, senior director, public relations and global branding, for Grand Lux owner The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated:
After extensive review and analysis, the company made the difficult decision to discontinue operation of our Grand Lux Cafe in Houston. Our last day of service will be January 24, 2026. We are working with our staff to help transition them to other opportunities, including transfers to our other concepts in the area. We have truly enjoyed being a part of the local community over the last 21 years and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other restaurants in the area.
News of the closing was first reported by Chron after it circulated on social media.
Open since December 2004, the massive, 12,100-square-foot restaurant serves a crowd-pleasing menu of eclectic, globally-inspired comfort food in a setting inspired by European design. Diners can choose from a wide array of dishes, including pot stickers, Buffalo wings, burgers, salads, pastas, steaks, seafood, and more. Baked-to-order desserts — including chocolate chip-pecan cookies and molten chocolate cake — are particularly can’t-miss.
Cheesecake Factory operate a number of restaurants across the Houston area, including those of its subsidiary Fox Restaurant Concepts. It recently opened its “greatest neighborhood restaurant” The Henry in Town & Country Village.
Although Grand Lux is leaving its location at the Centre at Post Oak, the shopping center will remain a likely remain a culinary destination. Various media outlets have reported that Eataly, described by CultureMap Dallas as a “mega-shopping and eating experience, with restaurants, bakery, wine shop, and retail store, all promoting the awesomeness of Italian food” will soon begin construction on its first Houston location at the development.